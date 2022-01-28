Snow storm in Turkey, a cat finds refuge in the heat of a stray dog

The images that leave a mark in the heart of the beholder come from Turkey. We are in Tunceli, a province in the central-eastern part of the country, where there was an intense snowfall. And it is not only people who pay the consequences, but also the street animals.

So it happened in the district of Pülümür where an orange cat was suffering from the cold and found shelter in someone really unexpected: a female stray dog ​​allowed him to warm up with her.

In the images made by Ismail Yoleri, a local, we see that it is the cat that approaches the dog that welcomes it next to him. It seems that the four-legged is trying to warm the cat by licking it, then takes it under its lap and keeps it warm. a citizen by name, the cat is slowly introduced into the dog first. Images that warm all of us too

