Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, check out the Disney live-action logo featuring Gal Gadot

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1937 by Walt Disney Productions and was the studio’s first animated feature film. Now, the new live-action remale directed by Marc Webb is planning to update the ’37 title: here is the logo of the film just released.

The musical will feature new songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony Award- and Oscar-winning duo behind the blockbuster. Dear Evan Hansen, passed to the Rome Film Fest and soon to be released in Italy, as well as the 2016 film La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. As Snow White’s early casting stages reveal, we will find the main role to play Rachel Zegler, the star of the remake of West Side Story made by Steven Spielberg, also forthcoming.

The young actress made her Broadway debut, but her background in musical theater isn’t the only reason why Marc Webb he chose her to play the fairest of them all. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal skills are just the beginning of her gifts,” the director told Deadline the same month her casting was announced. “His strength, intelligence and optimism will become integral parts of the rediscovery of joy in this classic Disney fairy tale.” In addition to her, Gal Gadot said she was thrilled for Snow White, in which she will play the evil witch.

Now, a new logo it gives us a first taste of the fairy tale that will be and makes the title of the project official, which also follows the Seven Dwarfs of the original one. You can find it in the twitter post at the bottom of the article. Over the past decade, the House of Mickey has reinvented some of its most famous animated films with live-action remake: Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians, Mulan, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast And The little Mermaid, starring singer Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel, whose release is scheduled for 2023. As for Snow White, however, it is perhaps too early to make any predictions. What do you expect from live-action? Tell us in the comments!