Snow White, Andrew Burnap joins the cast: which character will he play?

We recently saw the Snow White logo, Disney’s new live-action starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The film will be directed by Marc Webb, and now we find out that Tony winner Andrew Burnap will join them.

Rachel Zegler will play Snow White, while Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen. Burnap, on the other hand, will play neither the prince nor the hunter, but a totally new character. As we know this version of the tale will be a little different from the 1938 Disney film of the same name, starting with the musical score. In fact, the classic classical music of the animated film will not be used, but there will be original songs created by the La La Land duo composed of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Obviously Burnap will sing.

The actor is best known for his stage work and Tony earned last year for his role as Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance. At the cinema, however, appeared in independent films like Spare Room and The Chaperone, and we will soon see him alongside great actors like Andrew Garfield, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. With the former, in fact, he will star in the Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven, while with the couple Leto-Hathaway he will work in Apple’s WeCrashed.

Which character do you think Andrew Burnap will play?