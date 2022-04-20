Snow White: Gal Gadot confirms that she will sing and dance in the Disney remake

Actress Gal Gadot spoke about the musical scenes of White snowDisney’s upcoming remake in which he will also dance and push the song.

Like the live action remake of mulanthe next movie White snow from Disney promises to dust off the cult work of the Grimm brothers, supplanted since then by the animated adaptation of the studio that has revolutionized the 7th art. The new feature film directed by Marc Webb (The amazing Spider Man) will take like this its distances with the original story and the animated classic taking new narrative directions.

The seven dwarfs should look like fantasy creatures to distance themselves from stereotypes about dwarfism, while Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson have invited a new male character, different from Prince Charming and the huntsman, to the script. He will be played by Andrew Burnap (Younger ,The code) which will give the response to Rachel Zegler, an American actress of Colombian origin who will lend her features to the princessthat did not fail to create another tornado in a glass of water.

the evil queen

After his first role in the West Side Story From Steven Spielberg -where she played Maria-, choosing her to play Snow White seems more obvious, however, since her crystal voice and her angelic face correspond to what we can expect from the character. The actress will also share the poster with Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen. And if this sinister character wasn’t the type to do morning vocalizations with the birds or move in front of his magic mirror in the 1937 masterpiece, that will apparently be the case in the new version.

In a recent interview with ForbesThe actress has confirmed that she will be singing and dancing for the first time on screen:

«I love it ! It’s fun because I’m doing something different. I can sing, dance and play the villain, which I have never done before. And she is the first Disney villain. I really enjoy working with everyone involved, with Marc Webb and Marc Platt producing, Disney of course, and Rachel Zegler. It’s a great experience and I really like this role a lot. The Evil Queen is very evil, so this is going to be interesting.«

Let’s hope her singing is better than her acting.

If Adam Driver gave voice in Annette and that Andrew Garfield revealed unsuspected talents in Tick, tick… Boom!, Gal Gadot can also surprise us. At least more than with its bland and limited gameplay that it will surely put to use in White snowwithout forgetting the next wonder woman 3the Cleopatra biopic, the aftermath of red notice Where Heart of stoneher female James Bond on Netflix.

White snow has not yet communicated its release date, but the film is currently in production, it should hit theaters sometime in 2023.