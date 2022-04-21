‘Snow White’: Gal Gadot shares her enthusiasm for playing the first Disney villain in the next remake

Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the next Disney movie White as snow Redo. The Israeli actor has played many heroic characters, including Wonder Woman, but this will be one of the few times he plays a sinister villain. Gadot has shared more details about what he will be doing in his version of this classic Disney villain.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler star in Disney’s ‘Snow White’ remake

gal gadot | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Disney has been adapting many of its animated classics into live-action remakes. While movies like The Lion King Y Aladdin have had mixed reactions from audiences and critics, they have done very well at the box office.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is the latest animated film to receive the live-action treatment. The original film was released in 1937 and was Disney’s first animated feature film. The remake will star Rachel Zegler as Snow White. The young actor recently had an outstanding performance in West Side Story.

Gadot plays the Evil Queen, who hates Snow White after she is considered to be the fairest in the land. The Queen transforms into an old hag to disguise herself as her and gives the Disney princess a poisoned apple. The remake will be directed by Marc Webb and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Gal Gadot says her version of the Evil Queen will sing and dance

Gal Gadot talks about playing the iconic Disney villain, the Evil Queen, in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White. Read his full comments here: https://t.co/WQcr0URwlj pic.twitter.com/J7UV6bCb8A — Comics Resources (@CBR) April 20, 2022

In a recent interview with Forbes, Gadot talks about her current experience photographing the White as snow movie. The Wonder Woman The actor revealed that while his Evil Queen will still be very evil, she will sing and dance in the film.

“I love it (laughs)! It’s fun, I can do something different,” Gadot said. “I can sing and dance and I can play the villain, which is something he’s never done before, and he’s the first Disney villain ever. I really enjoy working with all the people involved, with Marc Webb [directing] and Marc Platt producing and Disney, of course, [actress] Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience and I really enjoy it and The Evil Queen is very evil so it’s going to be interesting.”

While the original White as snow includes music, the Evil Queen never sings. This version is clearly different and will feature Gadot performing some musical numbers. the music for White as snow is being created by Pasek and Paul, who are renowned songwriters and created the songs for the earth, the greatest showmanY Dear Evan Hansen.

Gal Gadot is still a Hollywood star

The movie star and businesswoman reveals how her GOODLES brand is becoming even more accessible to audiences today and reveals some exciting news about her latest projects on the big screen. https://t.co/916M6mytjz -Forbes (@Forbes) April 20, 2022

White as snow Gadot’s hot streak in Hollywood continues. She recently had major roles on Netflix. red notice and Kenneth Branagh death on the nile. She continues her role in the DC Universe with wonder woman 3 which is still in an early stage of development with the return of director Patty Jenkins.

Also, Gadot will play cleopatra in an upcoming biopic along with an action-crime thriller from director Tom Harper called Heart of stone. Snow White does not have an official release date, but it is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

