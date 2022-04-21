Entertainment

‘Snow White’: Gal Gadot shares her enthusiasm for playing the first Disney villain in the next remake

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the next Disney movie White as snow Redo. The Israeli actor has played many heroic characters, including Wonder Woman, but this will be one of the few times he plays a sinister villain. Gadot has shared more details about what he will be doing in his version of this classic Disney villain.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler star in Disney’s ‘Snow White’ remake

Disney has been adapting many of its animated classics into live-action remakes. While movies like The Lion King Y Aladdin have had mixed reactions from audiences and critics, they have done very well at the box office.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

this hairstyle from the 2000s becomes the trend of the summer

2 mins ago

Christian Nodal breaks the silence about the engagement RING he gave Belinda; Will he ask her?

10 mins ago

JK Rowling is eliminated from the jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

12 mins ago

Chocolate, games, movies-reading, meditation… What’s going on in Haute-Vienne?

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button