Snow White, Gal Gadot will be the stepmother in the Disney live action

From the Universe DC Comics to that Disney the step is short and Gal Gadot seems to be aware of it. The Israeli interpreter, known mainly for the role of Wonder Woman in the new film saga and in the choir Justice League, is on the verge of grabbing the crown of the Queen Grimilde. The well-known portal Deadline has in fact reported the news that the actress is now in the final stages to play the stepmother in the new live action from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, license plate Disney. After Charlize Théron in Snow White and the Hunter And Julia Roberts, in the 2012 adaptation, that of Gal Gadot will therefore be the new face of the wicked queen.

Waiting for Red Notice, Gal Gadot is the new Evil Queen of snow-white

Last June the news of a new film adaptation of snow-white. Directed by Marc Webb (known for The Amazing Spider-Man), the feature film will see Rachel Zegler in the role of “fairest of them all“. For a long time, however, the position of Queen Grimilde remained in abeyance, which now finally has a face: that of Gal Gadot. The interpreter, which we will see shortly on Netflix with the highly anticipated Red Notice – alongside Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds – had already expressed his intention to land in the world of Disney. At the same time, the production company had also shown interest in giving the actress a role from villain, in the wake of Angelina Jolie with Maleficent or Cate Blanchett in Cinderella.

This is the new live action inspired by the famous fairy tale of the Brothers Grimm, which gave rise in 1937 to the Disney’s first classic. Filming should begin in 2022, adding to the highly anticipated film adaptations in the pipeline. Among all the titles de The little Mermaid (already in production), The Lion King And Aladdin. Marc Platt will produce the feature along with Webb himself, who will direct it based on a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson. The soundtrack will be edited by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already known for having composed the songs for films of the caliber of La La Land And The Greatest Showman.

