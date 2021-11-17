Snow White: Greta Gerwig Screenwriter? | Cinema

A few days ago we found out thatshe will play the Evil Queen, or more conventionally, the “Evil Queen” in the live action of Snow White to be produced by Disney.

The film will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days Together, the two Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man) while the role of Snow White has been entrusted to Rachel Zegler, who we will soon admire in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

There had to be in charge of the script Erin Cressida Wilson, author of the screenplay for the adaptation of Train girl, but there seems to have been a change of plans in the meantime.

As reported by Disinsider (a reliable source on Disney matters), Greta Gerwig he would write the last draft of the script. Furthermore, according to the site, rehearsals will begin in January 2022 while filming in March, so the draft of Gerwig will be the “chosen” for the start of production.

The film will be a musical with new songs and a larger and more developed story than the original. To write the songs Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters of La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Caro Evan Hansen. Production Marc Platt, recently working on The Return of Mary Poppins.

As is known, after the 1937 animated classic there were several other film adaptations of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, including snow-white And Snow White and the Hunter.

What do you think and how long are you waiting to see Gal Gadot in the Disney movie? Tell us in the comments!