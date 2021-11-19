Snow White: Greta Gerwig writes the screenplay while the cast …

It’s a challenging project for Disney

In the pantheon of classic Disney princesses, Snow White holds a special place. Inspired by the tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs it was the first animated film to hit theaters in 1937, inspiring directors like Orson Welles and Federico Fellini. As the critic of the New York Times Frank S Nugent in his 1930s review:

If you miss it, you will miss the 10 best films of 1938.

Walt Disney’s retelling of the 19th-century German fairy tale became the highest-grossing film ever during that period, cementing his status as a Hollywood power player.

Rachel Zegler will be Snow White

Disney has announced the protagonists of its upcoming films: for example, Halle Bailey will be like Ariel in the next live-action remake of The little Mermaid. Snow White, on the other hand, will be played by Rachel Zegler, who will make her way onto the Christmas A-list playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film. West Side Story. The 17-year-old high schooler beat no less than 30,000 other Latin actors for the role after presenting videos of herself singing “Tonight” and “Me Siento Hermosa” during the film’s open casting process.

The Evil Queen will be played by Gal Gadot

Another recent Disney trend? Re-evaluate his villains, from Maleficent to Cruella. Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman she will appear as “the most beautiful of all”, the Evil Queen who orders the murder of her stepdaughter Snow White, forcing the princess to flee to a forest and hide with the seven dwarfs. The Queen disguises herself as a “hag” and sets off in search of Snow White with a poisoned apple that will put her to sleep for 100 years. The question is, is she a deranged psychopath chatting with mirrors, or just another victim of gendered ageism?

The production team is noteworthy as is the cast

Marc Webb – the author best known for 500 days of summer – will direct snow-white, while Greta Gerwig was chosen to write the screenplay. Little is known about the plot at this stage, other than that it will be based on the 1937 film. There is a wealth of material that Gerwig could draw from the original fairy tale of which there are countless variations. Let’s take the fact that, in the Brothers Grimm story, the Evil Queen actually tries to kill Snow White multiple times using different magical items, including laced bodices and a poisoned comb.

Expect music that is easy to hum

If Disney took out the musical numbers from some of its more recent live-action films (like Mulan), rest assured that Zegler will be in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 2.0 will be surrounded by songs. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the team responsible for the soundtracks of La La Land And The Greatest Showman – are writing original songs for the movie. Music rehearsals are expected to begin early next year, while filming is expected to begin in March. They go to work.