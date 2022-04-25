‘Snow White’ live action: Gal Gadot ends her scenes as the Evil Queen and shares a photo from the set | Cinema and series

Gal Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, has finished her scenes as the Evil Queen in the live-action movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. The film will have Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the leading Disney princess in a new version of the animated classic.

Through his Instagram stories, the DC Comics war published a photo with the production team where he confirmed that his participation had ended.

“Last day at ‘Snow White’ with the best crew ever!” wrote the actress from Israel in her post.

Gal Gadot on set of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” live action. Photo: Instagram

snow white in secret

However, in the image we still cannot see her with the appearance of the Evil Queen, as several details of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” are still kept secret.

In an interview with Variety, Gal Gadot explained that she still couldn’t tell more about her role in the film, but that there was something really different about her character.

Gal Gadot was recently on “Red Alert.” Photo: Netflix

“The version of this story is so different and charming and full of joy. I am very very excited! I wish I could share more!” she noted.

Snow White live-action controversy

The one who did not seem so satisfied with the production was the actor Peter Dinklage, as he showed great discontent with this version of Snow White.

Peter Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Photo: composition/AFP/Dissemination

“You’re progressive in a way, but then you keep doing that damn story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave, What the hell are you doing, man? ”, he narrowed down.

Disney’s response was immediate. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters,” a spokesperson explained.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”: release date

At the moment it is known that the live-action of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will arrive at some point in 2023.

Live-action “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” logo. Photo: IMDb

The film will star Rachel Zegler (Snow White), Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan) in the cast.