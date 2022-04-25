Entertainment

‘Snow White’ live action: Gal Gadot ends her scenes as the Evil Queen and shares a photo from the set | Cinema and series

Gal Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, has finished her scenes as the Evil Queen in the live-action movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. The film will have Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the leading Disney princess in a new version of the animated classic.

