Snow White, live action will have dwarfs: Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be Grumpy | Martin Klebba, Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Disney | Films

At the beginning of 2022, Peter Dinklage criticized the live action of “Snow White” due to alleged hypocrisy in the cast of the film. Although his reaction caused a wave of comments on networks and from other celebrities, Disney decided to respond with a brief statement, in which they explained his strategy to avoid misrepresentation of people with achondroplasia.

Peter Dinklage previously released strong comments about the “Snow White” remake. Photo: composition/AFP/Dissemination

For this reason, it was speculated that we would not see the iconic seven dwarfs, since they would be replaced by magical creatures. Now, everything indicates that the plan for ‘The house of the mouse’ would be to maintain the essence of its animated classic. This, after an actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” will confirm that it will give life to Grumpy in the film.

Specific, it was Martin Klebba who broke the news. The artist was present at the most recent edition of the Fan Expo HQ, whose organizers recorded a greeting video with the star.

“I just shot ‘Snow White’. It will be released at the end of next year. And of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White”, she is heard saying in a tiktok from the official account of the event.

Clearly, fans of the original film are eager to find out who would be in charge of bringing the other six dwarfs to life. In that sense, we may not have Dinklage as a member of the cast, so we can only wait for an official announcement.

For now, some images of Zegler have already been leaked from the filming set. Expectations are high.