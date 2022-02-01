Snow White, Rachel Zegler: “People were angry at the idea of ​​a Latin princess”

There is no peace for the live-action of snow-white. The film comes after other successful box office adaptations, from The beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson (Hermione from the series of Harry Potter) to The Lion Kingbut since the announcement of the protagonist, Rachel Zegler of West Side Story, the controversy has flocked. To stir the spirits (certain spirits) was initially the turning point in the name of diversity: Rachel Zegler will in fact be the first Latin actress to interpret the role of the traditionally very white Snow White.

As if that were not enough, in recent days a media fuss has been unleashed after the harsh criticism of Peter Dinklage de Game of thrones (from 3 March to the cinema in the musical-event Cyranoopening film of the historic first edition of Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia), who lashed out at the stereotypes of the seven dwarfs in the fairy tale. With polarized reactions.

On the one hand Walt Disney – according to the source of TheWrap – he is thinking of replacing the beloved characters with a group of unidentified magical creatures. On the other hand, however, some of his colleagues with dwarfism (Dylan Postl, Jeff Brooks and Katrina Kemp) complain that now the statements have left seven actors without work, according to the interview with the Daily Mail. “Who crowned Peter Dinklage king of the dwarves?Postl asks himself.

The casting, in short, is continuing to create problems and arouse reactions. And in fact, the 20-year-old actress of Colombian origins returns to talk about inclusive representation in the cinema. She discussed this with Andrew Garfield on one of the appointments Actors on Actors from Variety. “Never in a million years,” she confessed, “would I have imagined that I would have had a chance. You don’t normally imagine Snow White as a Latin woman. Although this fairy tale is very popular among Spanish-speaking countries. However, you don’t see people who look like me playing roles like that. When they announced it, it immediately became trending on Twitter and for days, because so many were angry ».

Garfield replies, “Ah, these people. We must educate these people. The people we need to love in awareness ».

In the meantime, the very young interpreter does not let herself be discouraged: «I have a job to do and I am really thrilled to do it. And to become a Latin princess ».

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler has earned another top-notch role, in Shazam! Fury of the Godsconfirming that – with a godfather like Steven Spielberg who baptized her in the famous remake of West Side Story – everything is really possible.

Hollywood, by now, has opened its doors to her and so far she has managed to navigate through various controversies. One of the last concerns Ansel Elgort, co-star in West Side Storyaccused by a woman of violence: at the time of the facts the girl, 17, would have been lured by the actor in those twenty-year-olds. Elgort said the relationship was consensual and meanwhile Rachel Zegler made some comments to Hollywood Reporter. First of all he specified that the shooting took place two and a half years ago so in the meantime everything has happened. And then he concluded: «There was a greater awareness. I just hope that the people involved are well, that they have been treated with respect and that they are given the opportunity to answer for themselves. “