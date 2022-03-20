Snow White remake catches fire

A fire destroys several sets of the remake of Snow White that Disney is preparing with Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler

There has been a fire on the set Richard Attenborough of the pinewood studios, as reported by The Sun. Six fire engines were dispatched to the famous Berkshire film studio after witnesses heard “explosions”. Apparently, the fire occurred during the filming of the remake of Snow White what Disney is doing in the UK.

The upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs It has not been, of course, the calmest production of the House of the Mouse. Following the recent controversy over the inclusion of the dwarfs in the story, it has now been reported that a fire has broken out on the set. In the footage, a witness can be heard commenting: “A tree has caught fire, I don’t know how.”

The new Snow White stars Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), who plays the titular princess, and by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), who plays the evil queen jealous of Snow White’s beauty. Despite extensive fire damage to the sets, it is unknown if the fire will delay production of the film.

Sources told The Sun that the studio was in the midst of setting up a forest when the fire started. “A set with lots of wood and trees etc was being built on the Richard Attenborough set,” the anonymous source confirmed. Rumor has it that a piece of the set has caught fire and has spread to the rest of the set. Some team members in the study were affected, but were evacuated without injury.”