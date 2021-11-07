Snow White, the new Disney live action film with Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler

There Disney is hard at work for the new live action Snow White, which will see actresses as protagonists Gal Gadot And Rachel Zegler: respectively in the role of the evil witch and Snow White. The cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the first Disney classic, released in 1937.

Snow White, the new Disney live action movie

There Disney is hard at work for the new live action Snow White, which will see actresses as protagonists Gal Gadot (famous for playing Wonder Woman) and Rachel Zegler: respectively in the role of the evil witch and Snow White. The cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the first Disney classic, released in 1937. After Cinderella, Mulan, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid and after the Disney villains Cruella and Maleficent, it’s time for another Disney fairy tale: Snow White! The film is produced by Marc Platt and directed by Marc Webb.

Rachel Zegler is Snow White

For the role of the hero of the live action of snow-white the actress was chosen Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s new musical adaptation West Dide Story. The actress retweeted the news of Deadline.

‘Snow White’: Disney Taps’ West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler To Play Title Role in Live-Action Adaptation Of Classic Animated Pic https://t.co/I8BGPt3Nwy – Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 22, 2021

Gal Gadot is the Evil Queen

The actress Gal Gadot interprets the Evil Queen, the main antagonist of the fairy tale, the one who, jealous of the beauty of the young Snow White, will start a hunt for the girl to kill her and regain the primacy of “most beautiful of the realm”.

Snow White live action when it comes out?

As for the release at the moment there is no precise date, but filming should begin in 2022.