Snowboard, Moioli triumphs in Cortina: ‘The best way to start the Olympics “

Michela Moioli is there. Three days before the start for the Beijing Olympics, where she will be standard-bearer, the gold medal of PyeongChang 2018 wins the snowboardcross World Cup race in Cortina. It is the eighteenth career victory in the circuit for the Bergamo-born (one of which obtained in mixed races).

Good Michi

–

Qualified for the final draw with the second fastest time, the 26-year-old Italian passed the quarter-finals and the semifinal without difficulty. In the big final she faced the Austrian Pia Zerkhold and two of the main opponents for Beijing, the French Chloe Trespeuch and the British Charlotte Bankes. Moioli and Trespeuch fought for the victory from the start, and Michela’s ability to speed up the bumps was decisive, up to overtaking in the left corner leading to the finish line. Terza closed the Bankes. Sofia Belingheri, the other blue qualified for the draw, came out in the quarterfinals, while Caterina Carpano and Francesca Gallina, also part of the Olympic expedition, did not qualify. “Winning in front of this audience and my family is the best way to leave for China”. The Australian Belle Brockhoff did not participate in the race, this year in the final in five World Cup races on six. The American Lindsey Jacobellis, third after qualifying, was not at the start of the final draw.