Snowden: Bitcoin fortified by the China ban

According to Edward Snowden, Bitcoin would be even stronger after the China ban.

In a recent tweet he wrote:

“China even banned it, but it only made Bitcoin stronger.”

Sometimes I think back to this and wonder how many people bought #Bitcoin then. It’s up ~ 10x since, despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding of — and support for — cryptocurrency. China even banned it, but it just made Bitcoin stronger. https://t.co/pbnOFGfaVf – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 3, 2021

Snowden quoted a previous tweet of his on March 13, 2020, when the price of BTC was just over $ 5,000, in full. collapse of world stock exchanges due to the pandemic.

Snowden supports bitcoin against government dictatorship

That day he said that the collapse was irrational, and due only to an excess of panic, so it was the first time, in some time, that he wanted to again buy bitcoin.

In today’s tweet he commented saying to rethink who bought BTC at that juncture, given that since then its value has increased about 10 timesdespite a coordinated global propaganda campaign by governments to undermine public understanding and support.

According to Snowden many governments, including in particular the Chinese one, they are trying to discredit Bitcoin in order to avoid that the common citizen can fully understand it by becoming one a supporter.

None of this happened in March 2020, when the collapse in the price of bitcoin was due to a global collapse of all financial markets due to the fears generated by the pandemic. But later, there were still several attempts to discredit it, with China in the lead.

The Asian country, this year, has returned to do negative propaganda against Bitcoin, in a way, among other things, in some ways similar to how it already did in 2017. Probably when the price of BTC rises quickly and significantly, some rulers get scared, starting to criticize it.

The decrees issued against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

According to Snowden, this attitude has only strengthened Bitcoin. Also because, after a first moment in which the FUD actually manages to negatively influence the price, a rebound then takes place that brings it back more or less to where it was before. By doing so, it actually strengthens its image as an extremely resilient asset in the long term.

Snowden is well known for his anti-government stances, and especially against illiberal regimes. Not surprising his extremely critical attitude towards governments who seek to discredit Bitcoin as a free and incompatible financial tool with authoritarian regimes.

However, there are not many governments that have really banned cryptocurrencies like the Chinese one. In democratic countries, not only does this ban not exist, but in some it is the Constitution itself that prevents its application. In India, the government tried to ban cryptocurrencies, but this was later withdrawn because it was decreed unconstitutional.

It is difficult to imagine that other large states can follow China’s example. Still, it appears that China’s defiant stance is only strengthening an asset that already has, over time, to be extremely resilient.

It is even possible that, as after the 2017 ban, the Chinese will resume using cryptocurrencies even after the 2021 ban. using tools that are increasingly difficult to trace.