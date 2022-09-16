SNS transfers hospital administrator Robert Reid

The authorities of the National Health Service (SNS) announced yesterday the transfer of the administrator of the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital, where a crisis had broken out the day before, after the boycott complaint by its director, Clemente Terrero, and the claims care of the Dominican Medical College (CMD).

Yesterday the director of the SNS, Mario Lama, expressed his support for the center and the necessary support to guarantee that users who visit this pediatric hospital, a national reference, receive the care they demand.

Lama stressed that in order to ensure the proper functioning of the hospital, the administrator would be transferred, accepting his request in the face of known situations within the center.

The day before, at a press conference, which had the support of the directors of the CMD, headed by its president Senén Caba, pediatrician Terrero denounced that the hospital was experiencing an acute shortage of supplies, medicines, equipment and surgical materials, because he has a blockage or obstruction in the administration, which must sign with him the orders to complete processes, including purchases.

In this regard, the president of the CMD expressed his support for Terrero, who said he has been confronting sectors of political power for several weeks, which are working for him to leave his position as general director of the public hospital center and called on the authorities to provide attention to what happens in this sense in health centers.

improvements

Mario Lama expressed his support for the center and said that they will continue to monitor the hospital, its strengths and opportunities for improvement, to comply with the instructions of President Luis Abinader and the Vice President and Coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, “that we prioritize the health of the population above any other interest”.

Lama called on the medical union, collaborators and users of the health center to trust that the current management of the SNS will not allow public health services to be affected by interests other than the objective of providing quality services to those who need it most.

He stressed that the Emergency is currently intervened, in which more than 70 million pesos are invested to readjust and expand the area, so that a new and modern Emergency Room is delivered with all the equipment and optimal conditions to provide care. timely and quality.

The official stressed that equipment valued at more than 14 million pesos has been delivered and the Comprehensive Care Units for Adolescents, Pulmonology have been put into operation.

Health

Claims for attention

Services.

The Neurology unit, Colorectal Clinic, and Surgical area, among other areas that have allowed the expansion of the service portfolio.

Complaint.

When announcing his support for Terrero, cardiologist Caba called attention to what is happening in hospitals and said that some of them are “taken by the tigueraje” and cited the case of Moscoso Puello