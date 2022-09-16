SNS will transfer hospital administrator Reid Cabral

The authorities of the National Health Service (SNS) announced yesterday the transfer of the administrator of the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital, where the day before a crisis had broken out, after the complaint of boycott by its director, Dr. Clemente Terrero, and the demands for attention from the Dominican Medical College (CMD).

This morning the director of the SNS, Dr. Mario Lama, went to the hospital where he expressed his support for the center and the necessary support to guarantee that the users who visit this pediatric hospital, a national reference, receive the care they demand.

During the visit, the SNS reported that the administrator of the center requested his transfer.

Lama stressed that in order to ensure the proper functioning of the Children’s Hospital, will be transferred to the administrator of the centeraccepting your request in situations known within the center.

The day before, at a press conference that was supported by the directors of the CMD, headed by its president Senén CabaDr. Terrero denounced that the hospital is currently experiencing an acute shortage of supplies, medications, equipment and surgical materials, due to the fact that it has a blockage or obstruction in the administration, which must sign with him the orders to conclude processes, among they shopping.

In this regard, the president of the CMD expressed his support for Terrero, who he said has been confronting sectors of political power for several weeks, which work for him to leave his position as general director of the public hospital center and called on the authorities to pay attention to what happens in health centers.

Areas intervene

During his visit to the hospital, Dr. Lama stressed that the Emergency is currently being intervened, in which more than 70 million pesos are invested to readjust and expand the area, so that a new and modern Emergency Room is delivered with all the equipment and optimal conditions to provide timely and quality care.

He highlighted that equipment valued at more than 14 million pesos has been delivered and the Comprehensive Care Units for Adolescents, Pulmonology, Neurology, Colorectal Clinic, and the Surgical area have been put into operation, among other areas that have allowed the expansion of the portfolio. of services.

“We will continue to monitor the hospital, its strengths and opportunities for improvement, to comply with the instructions of our president Luis Abinader and the vice president and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, that we prioritize the health of the population above any other interest,” he said.

Dr. Lama called on the medical union, collaborators and users of the health center to trust that the current management of the SNS will not allow public health services to be affected by interests other than the objective of providing quality services to those who most need it. they need.