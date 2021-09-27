News

Snyder Cut: Amber Heard on Fan Enthusiasm | Cinema

With a post on Instagram Amber Heard she said she was happy that fans are excited about Mera’s return to Snyder Cut from Justice League, now available on Sky Cinema and NOW.

The actress, we recall, participated in the additional filming session for the sequence set during Bruce Wayne’s nightmare.

I’m seeing all your enthusiasm for the release of Justice League and for the return of Mera. Do I have a sword and a crown? Count on me.

The official synopsis of the film:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueDetermined to make sure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) sacrifice wasn’t in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in planning to assemble a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The test turns out to be more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each component must face the demons of their past to free themselves from the chains and thus be able to unite, forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Finally together, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) may be a little too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and from their terrible intentions.

What do you think? Tell us yours in the comments below!

