So a Carrefour cashier stole 2 thousand euros from (his) Carrefour

He pretended to sell those gift cards. But in reality, according to what was ascertained, it was he himself who pocketed them. A 20-year-old boy, an unprecedented young Italian and an employee of Carrefour in via Farini, was arrested on Tuesday after being caught stealing inside his own supermarket.

He was stopped by the agents of the Volanti, who were alerted at around 18 by the manager of the store, who had noticed some shortages in the accounts for a few months. In practice, according to what was later reconstructed by the police, the 20-year-old canceled the supermarket gift cards – an operation that is done at the time of sale – but did not issue the receipt and transferred the money to its application and then spent it.

To frame the young cashier were his app and the accounting records of the point of sale, which certified that there was indeed a discrepancy between the canceled cards and those “tapped” at the cashier. When the agents entered the supermarket, after the owner’s call, the boy was at the checkout with a gift card in his hands and was arrested in the act. In one year he would have managed to make about 2 thousand euros disappear.