so across the nation

A new platform obligation is ticked on Netflix. The novelty will be implemented nationwide: let’s find out what changes soon.

The world’s leading platform in the video streaming market is of course Netflix. But to remain such the service of Reed Hastings is forced to adhere to all kinds of different regulations and licenses around the world, which is why its catalog differs from country to country. A blatant example is that of Russia, which forced the giant to broadcast local television channels. In addition, some economic areas such as the European Union are also asking foreign streaming services to serve a certain percentage of locally produced content.

However, as seen with Russia, this is not the case for everyone, with the country of Vladimir Putin which is giving the global giant a hard time. In fact, the country’s goal is to make the platform a vehicle for live content, usually broadcast on state television. According to the Moscow Times, Roskomnadzor (Russian authority that regulates the use of the internet) has already added Netflix to its register of so-called “audiovisual services”. These services in fact must show at least 20 state TV channels, including the TV station for the latest news.

Netflix forced to broadcast 20 TV channels of Russia: paradoxical decision

The regulations will therefore compel Netflix to build a new branch within the country. At the same time, the streaming platform will have to follow provisions that prohibit the promotion ofextremism. This choice, according to experts, is aimed at making the communication of oppositions more difficult. Despite this this obligation, to date, has been imposed only by Russia, therefore the colossus of Reed Hastings it will be able to continue to follow its initiatives in the rest of the world. But we will see if the ‘red N’ will be able to comply with the decision of Russia or if it will withdraw the service from its own country.

Should it be subject to the new rules, it will be interesting to understand how the platform will decide to broadcast the TV channels. At the moment the most concrete thing is to rely on a technology of live streaming. Additionally, Netflix may be relying on live content experiments already done in France. Following the obligations imposed by Russia could lead the giant to probe an unprecedented market.