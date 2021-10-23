News

So Addison left Grey’s Anatomy | another time

So Addison left Grey’s Anatomy, once again, in the name of Private Practice (On Saturday 23 October 2021)
At the end Addison has left Grey’s Anatomy 18 after just two episodes. The much-announced Kate Walsh’s return to the scene lasted the time of two episodes, definitely too little for it to really give an imprint to this season, which started in the name of many different subplots and has not yet taken a specific direction. . On the one hand there is the protagonist Meredith Gray who divides her time between Seattle and Minnesota to work on a new revolutionary research, on the other there is the return of the protagonism of the trainees under the guidance of Webber, as a sort of homage to origins of the series. In this context the surprise to review Addison Montgomery in the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital was intense, but far too short. The character of …Read on optimagazine

Startsomewheere : In the last episode of Grey’s anyway I only watched the scenes with Addison and Amelia … I had never done this for … – lilpivan : RT @justashefanigrl: imagine having addison montgomery and amelia shepherd finally reunited and having such a meaningless exit.… – puttn69 : RT @justashefanigrl: imagine having addison montgomery and amelia shepherd finally reunited and having such a meaningless exit.… – sandraxmiriam : RT @justashefanigrl: imagine having addison montgomery and amelia shepherd finally reunited and having such a meaningless exit.… – fireflyxlisa

