So are the houses of the protagonists of Gossip Girl in real life

Enough time has passed since the last broadcast of gossip-girl enough for the gossip series about the richest young people in Manhattan to have its own remake. That is why today, taking advantage of the fact that it is current again, we want to pay homage to the original show (adaptation of a series of youth books) because we cannot ignore its enormous success. Its relevance was such that the former mayor of New York established January 26 as Gossip Girl Day in the city, something that does not surprise us because some places such as the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum or Grand Central Station became icons of a generation. After six seasons she said goodbye to her in 2012 revealing the identity of the “queen of gossip” and today we take over from the blogger to reveal what the houses of part of her cast are like today:

Serena Van der Woodsen – Blake Lively

We’ve already talked about how much we loved Blake Lively and Ryan Reinolds’ industrial New York style apartment. In its decoration, some more ostentatious pieces are mixed with others that stand out for the delicacy of their textures, from the glass lamp art deco to the faux fur bank. It is the perfect contrast for an architecture whose brick walls and wooden beams remain exposed. Well understood industrial style.

Blair Waldorf – Leighton Meester

If there is a crossover that no one expected is that of the couple formed by Leighton Meester, Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, and Adam Brody, the eternal Seth Cohen in the series The OC In real life, this media couple have leaned more towards the series than the actor was starring and, in 2019, they bought this house on the Pacific Ocean coast in Los Angeles. With modern architecture and clean lines, the style of the house is “chic beach house”, according to the description of the real estate agency that was in charge of its sale for 6.5 million dollars. Five bedrooms, all with balconies with sea views, and six bathrooms are spread over its three floors.

Dan Humphrey – Penn Badgley

Yes in the most recent You it was he who was studying other people’s homes, now it’s time to change roles and take a look at the house of Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke (sister of Jessa de Girls). True to his character, last fall he bought an apartment in the New York borough of Brooklyn just like Dan Humphrey would do to escape the snobbishness of Manhattan, but this time without the brick wall and that iconic garage door. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms make up this bright apartment on the fifth floor of a building art deco built in the 1930s.

Nate Archibald – Chace Crawford

Actor Chace Crawford savors the success of gossip-girl thanks to the series TheBoys. Crawford has also remained faithful to the city that never sleeps and is one of the other actors who has not left New York. Through her Instagram we have been able to find out little about the interiors of her house, but in this image we have been able to detect one of the typical elements of the city’s architecture: brick.

Jenny Humphrey – Taylor Momsen

In the series, Jenny Humphrey radically changed her style to become a fashion designer. Black clothing with an emo aesthetic full of sequins that was directly related to the musical career of Taylor Momsen, name of the actress, with her band The Pretty Rascals. That is why we find it very interesting to see what her recording studio is like, the place where she spends the most hours. A gray sofa and her album covers decorate the workspace.

Chuck Bass – Ed Westwick

Chuck Bass may have belonged to one of the richest family sagas on the Upper East Side, but his actor Ed Westwick is British and after gossip-girl has continued to work primarily in the UK. There she lives in a house with a bright interior and dark wood furniture where plants and sunflowers provide a touch of color.

Gossip Girl – Kristen Bell

Perhaps there are people who do not remember seeing the face of the actress in the series, and it is normal because only her voice appeared. She was the narrator of the adventures, that is, the gossiping queen. Kristen Bell is a regular face in Hollywood comedies and more recently in titles available on Netflix, The Good Place Y The woman in the house across from the girl in the window.. Married to fellow actor Dax Shepard, the couple lives with her two children in Los Angeles in a four-bedroom traditional English-style cottage designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly, author of the Playboy Mansion. They bought it in 2017 for $4.3 million and we know from her Instagram posts that it is open plan with the kitchen and living room undivided.