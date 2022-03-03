So are today Apple and Moses, the children of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Despite their divorce seven years ago, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow they maintain a healthy and respectful relationship with each other and enjoy co-parenting their two children, Apple and Moses.

The Coldplay singer and actress were married for eleven years before divorcing in 2014. Martin and Paltrow described their split as a “conscious” decision and the duo were praised for their co-parenting. They have even made a trip with their children and with the current husband of Paltrow, Brad Fulchuk.

Walking through Paris when the children were little

The 44-year-old singer is in a relationship with the actress Fifty Shades of GreyDakota Johnson. A source confirmed to US Weekly that they are “definitely in a relationship.” According to what is known so far, Martin sends Johnson the music he is working on to “get his opinion.” In fact, it seems they also bought a house in Malibu.

Chris and Gwyneth’s two children have credits on Colplay’s latest album, called Music of the Spheres. Apple, 17, is credited with writing the song Let Somebody Go, with Selena Gomez; while Moses, 15, is awarded the interpretation of the song Humankind, in which he can be heard singing with his father.

Their names appear in the handwritten credits on the album, alongside scribbled hearts. In 2019, the children also appeared on stage with the Coldplay frontman and performed the song. orphans.

Apple wrote a song with Selena Gomez for the latest Coldplay album

Apple and Moses are active in their father’s career. Chris actually said that if the boys are present while he’s performing, “he likes to take them on stage”.

Gwyneth opened up about her co-parenting experience on the Drew Barrymore show: “Chris and I are committed to putting kids first and that’s harder than it sounds. Some days you really don’t want to be with the person you’re divorcing.”.

At a press conference in 2018, Gwyneth also said that she felt very lucky to have a person like Chris by her side with whom she shares a collaborative sensibility.: “We are here to give each other a hand and our children are the priority”.

Moses, the younger of the two, is now fifteen years old.

Despite their famous family and their time in the spotlight, the boys maintained a relatively low-key life. Considering their age, not much is known about them, so it seems that their parents’ attempts to give them a “normal” childhood have worked.