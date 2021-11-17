“So Big Pharma can break up the world”, the most extreme conspiracy theories – Libero Quotidiano





Now, Tomaso Montanari, the red professor most loved by Lilli Gruber, maramaldeggia even in the most driven conspiracy. We are obviously a Half past eight, the program broadcast on La7, the episode is that of today, Monday 15 November. And here we are talking about Covid, vaccines and no-vax, and somehow conspiracy theories also pop up. Incidentally, Montanari has long been against the Green pass, although not on the no-vax front.





“I no-vax are threatening civil coexistence: if we all did like them, not only would we get sick, but we would bring the health system to collapse “, Montanari premieres. But here he adds:” But I would like the same emphasis to be reserved for other large pharmaceutical companies, to those who make choices that can disrupt civil coexistence around the world “, he shoots. And in short, the pharmaceutical companies can even” disrupt civil coexistence around the world. “Disturbing stuff, one might say.





To a certain extent, Montanari’s words are reminiscent of those of Sigfrido Ranucci, the Report presenter overwhelmed by a controversy that immediately became political due to the controversial sentence on the third dose of the vaccine, a “pharmaceutical company business”. Sentence pronounced by Ranucci during an episode of the Rai 3 program and which, as mentioned, sparked a big case and vehement controversy.