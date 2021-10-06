so Billie Eilish made the 007 soundtrack explosive

No Time to Die has recently arrived in Italian cinemas, inevitably marking the end of the Bondian saga of Daniel Craig that has accompanied us for the last fifteen years of the franchise’s life. Who knows the saga of James Bond knows what are the hallmarks of the most popular espionage epic in the entertainment world: iconic antagonists, elegance, Aston Martin, phrases that have become legend and also a somewhat particular propensity for music. From the very first title, Dr. No (known in Italy as 007 – License to Kill), in fact, the choice of production has always fallen on specific sound themes for each chapter, recognizable by the colorful and increasingly ambitious graphics of the opening titles and by the involvement of leading artists of the music scene.

The theme of Goldfinger, Live and Let Die of the Wings (used in Agent 007 – Live and let die) and, speaking of more recent chapters, the very inflationary one Skyfall from Adele inserted in the film of the same name of the Craig era, they are all pieces that, in addition to being relevant on a strictly musical level, will remain engraved in the memory for the tone they give to the reference feature films, as well as representing the artistic evolution that the saga of 007 has encountered over the years: times have changed and therefore also the sound accompaniments have changed. In particular, No Time to Die sees inside a piece with the same name written and composed by Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas Baird O’Connell and performed by both, Eilish on vocals and O’Connell on piano. The track has already won ai Grammy Awards like Best Song Written For Visual Media, being particularly appreciated.

No Time to Diemoreover, it avails itself of the contribution of Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, The Dark Knight) for the creation of the actual soundtrack of the film. Despite the presence of such an important name, unfortunately the artist’s work, compared to his other holdings (such as the extraordinary commitment to the recent Dunes from Denis Villeneuve), is not one of the most memorable of his career, although there are some interesting ideas especially in the final part of the realization. Having said that, let’s analyze the detail of Billie Eilish’s song.

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish already has a record in the history of James Bond films

The productive story behind the song No Time to Die it’s absolutely interesting and worthy of mention (we’ve already talked about what Craig thought about it). Let’s start by saying that Billie Eilish is the youngest interpreter of a theme from 007 and, in addition to being a rather unusual record, it makes us understand how Barbara Broccoli And Michael G. Wilson are in step with the times, having selected one of the most talented performers in the music scene. As stated by one of the song’s two producers, Stephen Lipson (the other is O’Connell himself), the key was to convince Daniel Craig more than the creative team behind it and, unfortunately, it didn’t go as they hoped at first.

The actor listened to the song in the studio together with the producers and was not at all convinced by the emotional climax that the work emanated, to the point of not appreciating it, at least at first listening. After a week, Craig heard the song again with a new light as Lipson worked a lot on the volumes and especially on the climax of the song, making it more evident and massive. And the result, fortunately, was widely appreciated by the English star. On the other hand, who better than the protagonist can understand if the track is the right farewell to his role as James Bond? The rest is legend and soon after the newspapers were shouting loudly the name of Eilish and O’Connell as the authors of the new song of the last chapter of 007. But does the track actually do its duty?

Forms, content and emotions of the musical theme of 007

We warn you that, starting from now, we will do some SPOILER on the feature film, then, if you haven’t seen it yet No Time to Die do not go any further.

The piece starts, inside No Time to Die, when James Bond leaves Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) at the station, destroyed by some revelations about him. Here then the song goes to accompany the head credits of the realization, as usual with grandiloquent graphics, even a little tacky, which try to reproduce the content of the film in a rather hasty way. We see statues of Hellenic origin dominating (probable references to the project Erakles, but also to the tragic setting of the film) and a lot of water that recalls the island of Lyutsifer Safin (gigantic quote to the HQ of Dr. No) and the tone of the work, a descent into the abyss that finds no end, but which allows the protagonist to go deeper and discover the truth behind his beloved.

The piece follows these images with a slow and melancholy trend, far from the excessive and explosive guitarists of other much more famous themes, but also outside the canons for its composure and rigidity. As the piece progresses, Billie Eilish’s voice and the notes played on the piano by her brother grow in intensity reaching the climax that was so much appreciated by Craig and which definitively seals the last, spectacular, presence of the new James Bond. A track, therefore, which in some ways breaks the bridges with the franchise, but which thrives on exceptionality, like the film itself Cary Fukunaga, However.

Speaking instead of the lyrics of the song itself, it mainly refers to the relationship between James Bond and Madeleine Swann, a tormented love story that is at the center of the entire film. Thinking about it for a second, this is quite a revolution: the last time we saw Bond so in love (excluding the parenthesis Vesper Lynd always with Craig) was in Agent 007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only 007 of George Lazenby, who saw him marry Teresa “Tracy” Draco (Diana Rigg). The closure is dramatic: she tragically dies in an accident and this time, in No Time to Die, the roles are intelligently reversed. The song can only express the human side of the English spy and the network of deceptions and betrayals that he must put aside in order to have a happy life with a woman.

The soundtrack of No Time to Die is among the most iconic of the saga?

While the Billie Eilish and Finneas Baird O’Connell piece manages to have its significant footprint in the franchise, it’s definitely not the most iconic track in the saga and it’s a shame. The potential was actually all there, but, for purely sound and also artistic merits referring to the aesthetics of the credits, there are certainly better examples in the various chapters. Surely it is to be appreciated the experimentalism and, above all, the idea of ​​strongly changing the classical stylistic features of the Bondian themes, working more specifically on the interiority of the character, his complicated relationship with love and his definitive departure, not only as an agent. BritishMI6, but also as a family man who leaves an unbridgeable void. A tragic figure with a cruel destiny, but immortal also through the notes of a song.

