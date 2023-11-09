So bring it on: The official trailer for the new ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie is here

The film is scheduled to release on 12 January 2024.

Come on in, loser: we’re going to the movies.

The official trailer for Paramount Pictures’ “Mean Girls” has arrived, and it’s showing off Tina Fey’s updated take on the modern classic while paying homage to the original 2004 film.

Based on the 12-time Tony-nominated Broadway production, “Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. Renée Rapp plays the iconic role of Plastic Head Regina George, reprising the role in which she made her Broadway debut.

Jojo Whilden/Paramount Pictures

Editor’s Choice

Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the hit 2004 film comedy and co-wrote the 2018 Broadway musical, also wrote the screenplay and co-produced the film adaptation, which was directed by Arturo Pérez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.

Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, a new girl settling into life at North Shore High. In “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” heartthrob Christopher Briney plays Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels, while Auli’i Cravalho is Regina’s former bestie and Cady’s new friend Janice Ian.

Set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bring Her Back,” the trailer avoids spoiling the film’s musical moments, though we do see new additions to the story, like the inclusion of TikTok, the makeup malfunction in Homecoming, and fresh dialogue.

Rapp’s Regina tells Rice Cady during her makeover, “You can be really hot if you change like everything.”

However this is not all new. Fey and Tim Meadows will once again play Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, reprising their roles from the 2004 film. The adult cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Busy Phillips and Jon Hamm.

Jojo Whilden/Paramount Pictures

Ashley Park, who originated the brooding Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 Broadway production, will play North Shore High’s French teacher. Is this a subtle nod to her supporting role in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”? Who can say? Still, how to bring it.