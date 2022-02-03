so Cage after renewal

The news of the evening at Milan is definitely the renewal of the contract Matteo Gabbia. The young defender has signed the agreement that will bind him to the Rossoneri until June of 2026. These are the words released, a few minutes after the signing, to the official channels of the club:

“I am very happy: to think that I am still part of such a glorious society is a source of great happiness for me. I still remember the debut: it was an incredible emotion. I hope this path is as long as possible“.

The relationship with Pioli:

“The coach was fundamental for me, and this renewal is also thanks to him: he gave me the confidence I needed. I thank him very much, and I only hope that I can experience other important moments with him“.

L’seasonal goal:

“My personal is to always be ready when I am called into question. In addition, I want to improve both on a technical level and under the aspect of the human personality. The goal is always to be better than the previous day“.

The importance of leader:

“Kjaer and Romagnoli they have been and still are two fundamental figures for me. They never made me miss a word of help: both in the beautiful moments and in those a little sadder they were there with me. I will always thank them“.

Finally a thanks to the company:

“Having Maldini as director is a dream for me. I thank him very much but also Massara, Gazidis and the whole club for the trust they have shown in me“.

Pierfrancesco Vecchiotti