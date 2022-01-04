“So Covid was born in the laboratory”. China and the vaccine, the shocking revelations of Professor Joseph Tritto – Il Tempo





With the epidemic continuing unabated in Europe and the rest of the world, the words of Professor Joseph Tritto, president of the World Academy of BioMedical Technologies and author of the book “China Covid-19, which revealed the genesis of the virus. Developed in the Wuhan laboratory during the studies of American and Chinese researchers, by mistake it would have leaked into the Chinese city and then, from there, transmitted through the infection to the whole world. And now only China would be able to produce a really effective vaccine against all variants.

“The scientific hypothesis of the natural origin of the virus is plausible. If this origin can be verified – explains the professor – it would be the first time that a recombinant chimeric virus, pathogenic for humans, is isolated in nature. In reality this virus it is a recombination of a virus derived from a particular species of bat and the pangolin. Two different species, which live in two different ecological niches and it is therefore very difficult to justify how these two very distant species can meet. This is why it is assumed that they can exist an intermediate vector that may have absorbed the virus and transmitted it to humans. Up to now the recombinant vector has not yet been isolated or identified even at the level of scientific hypotheses. It is even thought that there may be an inter-human transmission of the two separate viruses , coming from the two different species “.

“Another observation to be made – continues Tritto – extremely important and pertinent is that the bat virus is not pathogenic for the bat, which lives there quietly and carries it as a guinea pig. While the pangolin virus is pathogenic, the animal is becomes ill with this virus and it is therefore difficult to justify a natural recombination of the virus “.

How was it possible then that the virus turned into the current one? “Everything starts – the professor continues – from the first Sars-1 epidemic that broke out in 2002 in China, which continues until 2004, in which the origin of the epidemic is identified by a bat coronavirus. Chinese begin a screening campaign for all coronaviruses found in bats of Asian origin. A biologist professor studying bats is tasked with carrying out the campaign to collect the virus in bat feces and create a database. At the end of the campaign, that is. lasts two years, also sponsored by international organizations, the doctor gets in touch with the great guru of coronavirus research in the United States, in North Carolina, to have support and to be able to develop the techniques of recombination in the laboratory of the virus, to find the elements that are responsible for the viral pathogenity. In this way begins the history of the first recombinant chimeric coronavirus “Sars like” developed n and the Wuhan laboratory, with an intense collaboration of Chinese and American virologists “.





What were those experiments based on? “The genesis of this virus can be described in three phases. The first is the recombination of the two matrices of the bat virus and that of the pangolin, which have been fused together in order to give a change of the RBM for the affinity of the receptor. Without this recombination it would not have been possible to give sufficient affinity to attach to the human cell. The second and third steps in the modification of the recombinant chimeric virus concern the inserts of the genetic material of the virus that expand and increase the contagious and virulent activity There is a first insert that derives from the HIV-1 virus that has been extensively described by French, Indian and Canadian scholars: they clearly showed that these inserts increase the ability of the virus to penetrate the human cell. C ‘is a second fundamental insert, called “furin”, which acts inside the human cell and allows the virus to favor viral replication. presence of these two inserts absolutely excludes the natural origin of this chimeric recombinant virus “.

We then come to the focal point: how did the virus escape the scientists’ control? “The most accredited hypothesis of an accidental escape from the Wuhan laboratories of the pathogenic viral strains that have spread into the surrounding population. All this is confirmed by the reports compiled by the” intelligence “of various countries and by the testimonies of local citizens”.

Then we talk about the variants. “Given – continues Tritto – that all viruses mutate and recombine, Chinese researchers have described two variants since the beginning of the epidemic. The” S “, very contagious but not very virulent, and the” L “, not very contagious but very The propagation of the two strains in the world has given rise to other variants that have recombined in different ways according to the various geographical environments. Today over twenty variants are known that are persistent in different countries of the world, in particular there is one , prevalent in the United States, which shows a unique peculiarity: the number of Spike proteins has increased by increasing contagiousness “.

Vaccine chapter. The researcher expressed several doubts about the actual ability to make a truly effective one all over the world. “The only country that has the potential to develop the polyvalent vaccine is China which possesses the original matrix of the virus. All the others will only be able to develop specific vaccines for the prevailing strain in the region of interest. There is another possibility. which is to create genomic synthetic vaccines that can cover the existing variants. Modern biotechnological research has also pushed that on bio-technological weapons, access is no longer a privilege of large countries but also others can equip themselves with bio-technological weapons at low cost and in a short time. All this poses a great ethical problem, whether to ban research on bio-technological weapons or whether to review all international legislation “.

Finally, Tritto is asked what can be a solution to tackle the epidemic. “We have learned to know the virus and therefore to find the appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic systems. This has allowed us for the moment to reduce the mortality of the epidemic and to reduce its spread throughout the world”.