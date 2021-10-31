so doubles the duration of the Corriere.it flights

from Leonard Berberi

From Beirut to Amman in 90 minutes instead of 45: the long Royal Jordanian plane tour to avoid flying over Syria (where there is civil conflict) and Israel

An hour and a half of flight where forty-five minutes would be enough. Over 900 kilometers of route to cover a distance of just 239. In the skies of the Middle East the shortest route is not always the best one. Indeed, in some cases it is not really possible to travel between war zones, prohibitions and non-existent relations between neighboring countries which prohibits any exchange between control towers. He knows something about the connection between Amman (Jordan) and Beirut (Lebanon) operated by the state company Royal Jordanian. Even forced to go in the opposite direction – passing over the Mediterranean and Egypt – in order to reach the destination.

The tracks The tracks provided by the specialized platforms show the trend. Until 2013, the route was almost simple to connect the two cities. Take off from Beirut airport, fly over Syria for a few minutes, then immediately under Jordanian jurisdiction to the Amman airport. The fastest route, of 239 kilometers, actually requires crossing the skies of Israel, but the lack of relations between the Jewish state and Lebanon – technically they are still at war – makes this corridor impossible.

The new route In 2013, however, things got more complicated for Royal Jordanian. After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, civil aviation agencies around the world have entered the country’s airspace in the red zone, prohibiting any type of overflight due to the risk of being shot down by military aircraft or missiles launched from the ground. From 2 March eight years ago, the new route has always been the same: take off from Beirut, towards the Mediterranean Sea, then down towards Egypt – in particular over the Sinai Peninsula -, then the Red Sea and the ascent towards Amman.

The differences For this reason, taking the average route of the last weeks of the RJ404 flight, the distance even jumps to 983 kilometers and the duration to about an hour and a half. With an evident increase also in the costs for the extra kerosene. The exact opposite of the Lebanese airline Middle East Airlines which with its ME312 connection passes over Syria and connects the two Middle Eastern capitals in about forty minutes. Small curiosity: by virtue of the codeshare agreements and membership of the same alliance of the skies (SkyTeam) they can jointly sell tickets on both flights. At almost identical prices.