So Elon Musk lost $ 50 billion in 2 days for one of his tweets

A week ago Elon Musk saw a decrease of 4% the value of Tesla shares after writing a tweet in which he explained that the rental company Hertz had not yet signed any agreement with his for the purchase of 100,000 vehicles. And when it seemed like everything had calmed down, Musk slipped again.

In fact, days ago he returned to Twitter, this time to ask his followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares (worth 27 billion) and the unanimous result was: yes. The billionaire hasn’t done it, at least for the time being, but, as if he did, Tesla’s stock plummeted 7%, almost the same value he intended to sell.

And as if that wasn’t enough, another tweet has arrived. This time not by Elon Musk, but by Michael Burry (yes, the one who plays Christian Bale ne The big bet) who said SpaceX’s CEO was planning to sell stock to cover debt. The stock markets clearly did not like this.

It is not the first time that Elon Musk finds himself in this situation, or to see how Tesla goes up and down depending on what is said on social media. He even got to lose money when he presented the famous Cybertruck with “all-proof” windows that broke live when he himself did a test throwing stones.

The good news for Musk is that, despite losing $ 50 billion, he continues to stand well ahead of Jeff Bezos on the richest list. He will still have to lose a lot for the CEO of Amazon to lead the ranking again.

