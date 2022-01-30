so food can replace statins to lower it, significant results in just 30 days

The cholesterol tall it is a major risk factor for heart disease.

In America, it affects nearly 94 million people and one in two adults over the age of 50. Most doctors prescribe quickly medications, like the statins, to lower cholesterol. However, a new study found aeffective food alternative for those affected, especially for those who fear the side effects of drugs.

The results of the international research are published on the Journal of Nutrition: was conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Richardson Center at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Lower cholesterol with food

The study showed that for many people a “food as medicineCan be as effective as medications for lower the cholesterol without the need for drastic lifestyle changes.

“Based on the results observed in our study, using this type of food as a therapeutic approach broadens the options for doctors and patients.Said Stephen Kopecky, cardiologist and director of the Statin Intolerance Clinic at the Mayo Clinic. “Many patients who are unwilling or unable to take statins may be able to manage their high cholesterol or hyperlipidemia with realistic food-based intervention.“.

By replacing just a fraction of what hyperlipidemic patients were eating – with Step One Foods, products precisely formulated to help lower LDL cholesterol – the researchers found reductions of the cholesterol quick And highly significant. Eventually, the participants observed an average decrease in 9% of the cholesterol LDL (bad) within 30 days, and some experienced reductions in LDL cholesterol of over 30%.

Whole Food Diet

During the intervention phase, participants ate an assortment of whole-food snacks from Step One Foods, such as chocolate bars and smoothies. The foods were made entirely from healthy ingredients, such as nuts, known for their ability to lower cholesterol. These foods have been specifically formulated to provide a nutritional compendium of whole food fibers, sterols vegetables, omega 3 fatty acids ALA And antioxidants. Participants were asked to consume these snacks in exchange for similar foods they were already consuming to understand their cholesterol-lowering effect.

The researchers also compared the Step One Foods results to leading comparable grocery store brands that are considered health foods. Each participant consumed these leading brands for 30 days to understand their impact on lowering cholesterol, and it was found that no reductions in cholesterol were observed during this phase of the study.

“Nutrition contributes to 5 of the 7 modifiable risk factors for heart disease, but getting patients to switch diets is incredibly difficult.”Said Elizabeth Klodas. “This study highlights what is possible when we are successful. The implications of achieving such a significant impact on cholesterol from a small food-based intervention are profound. We could change the health of our country in 30 days“.