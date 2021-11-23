so Gubitosi risks TIM

Luigi Gubitosi, the number one of the Telecom group, ended up in the storm. His current term as CEO has just been confirmed for three years, but today – he writes The newspaper – a substantial part of that same assembly aims to put it aside after only eight months.

To want his head is the first shareholder of the group, the French of Vivendi, which control 23.5% of TIM’s capital. The question starts from afar, because the current governance structure of Telecom arises from a compromise to make people live together Vivendi And Cdp under one roof, and Gubitosi was not chosen by the French.

In short, Vivendi was waiting for a misstep, and unfortunately for Gubitosi, during the year the group’s numbers turned out to be worse than expected, creating the conditions for the French attack. A couple of choices made by the manager in particular weighed on the accounts.

The first was to calculate the impact of vouchers that the government had announced to encourage digital diffusion. Bonuses that turned out to be lower than hoped for. The second was the operation DAZN: the decision to finance the streaming platform with the significant amount of 340 million for three years, thus aiming to have the flywheel of football to find new customers both for the TimVision system and for broadband.

Operation that proved to be ineffective. Less than a third are the customers who have signed up compared to the estimates. Vivendi didn’t really go down. All the more so because the DAZN operation was seen as a personal initiative of Gubitosi, carried out also thanks to the excellent relations with the Serie A CEO, Luigi De Siervo.

Gubitosi, he concludes The newspaper, risks paying the duty of his own “constituency”, that terrain of financial relations and relations that has led him over the years to obtain top positions (from Wind, to Rai, to Alitalia), while leaving the side somewhat uncovered more strictly industrial.