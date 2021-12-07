so he kills her, his three daughters and then shoots himself

Devid R. killed his 40-year-old wife and three daughters aged 10, 8 and 4 in their home south of Berlin. The man, a teacher, had falsified his spouse’s vaccination certificate and, discovered, feared arrest and that his girls would be taken away.

Germany is still in shock due to the family massacre discovered on Saturday 4 December in a house in Senzig, a hamlet of the town of Koenigs Wusterhaus south of Berlin: a 40-year-old man killed his wife Linda (the same age) and their three 4-year-old daughters , 8 and 10 years and then took his own life. A few days later, the shocking motive that prompted Devid R., a teacher at a professional institute in Wildau, to put an end to his family, before turning the gun on himself and firing, emerged: as he confirmed to the BILD Chief Prosecutor of the Republic Gernot Bantleon, his father had falsified his wife’s vaccination certificate and for fear of being arrested and having his daughters taken away, he decided to kill everyone, including himself. It seems that the employer of the same prof had in fact discovered it.

The house of the massacre

Raptus killer after forging his wife’s green pass

In Senzig’s house, the authorities found a note in which Devid R. tries to explain the insane gesture. In the letter, he literally writes that his school “wanted to prosecute him for falsifying vaccination records with the utmost rigor,” Bantleon told BILD. It was a neighbor who found the bodies and notified the police. The results of the autopsy on the bodies will arrive in the next few days, but according to what has been leaked the 40-year-old would have used a firearm (at first there was talk of stab wounds), it seems a gun, to kill his wife and daughters , the same weapon he later used to commit suicide. It is unclear how Devid R. owned that gun since it “didn’t have a license to carry,” as Bantleon added.