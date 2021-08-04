so he ‘punishes’ his beloved grandson

LOLNEWS.IT – Harry is organizing a special surprise for his wife Meghan who turns 40 today while the Queen punishes him (again). The sovereign has given the Sussexes several opportunities to rejoin the Royal Family as active members, but they have always declined the offer; now Elizabeth II goes on the counterattack and has no mercy even for her favorite nephew. Experts: “He passed the point of no return.” After having him wait almost 2 months to insert Lilibet in the line of succession, the Queen gives a new show of strength to Harry: she has commissioned Kate to replace him in the role of patroness of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. William’s wife has always been a big sports fan, but Harry loved those roles also related to his grandfather Filippo (Photo: Kikapress – Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com)

