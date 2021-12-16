so he raises his head- Corriere.it

Inflation it can transform political scenarios throughout the world. America, Europe, China, must incorporate this innovation in the forecasts of 2022. If in Washington in a year we will have a Republican majority Congress, if in Northern Europe the frugal party of austerity will have raised its head, we will also owe it to the increase in prices. Beijing forced to export inflation, but he does so at his own risk.

The rise in the cost of living in the United States (6.8% in November, at the highest in 40 years) at the top of the reasons for Joe Biden’s decline in support. The familiar scenario for a man of his generation. One of the causes behind the surge in prices is a strong wage recovery, particularly in the lower reaches of the labor market. At least on this front Biden is keeping his promises. The exceptional generosity of government aid to American families during the pandemic momentarily reduced inequalities; created a savings buffer; it strengthened the bargaining power of workers.



From Saturday, every week, Federico Rampini will propose a newsletter dedicated to Corriere readers: a personal analysis on geopolitics, economics, technologies, new trends. It is called Global. Sign up here Behind the phenomenon of the “great discharge” – four million employees who leave their jobs every month, mostly slamming the door because they are dissatisfied – this is positive. The heaviest and least paid jobs are the protagonists, those where labor is scarce and employers have to compete to attract new hires. Wages are growing fastest for waiters and bellhops, shop assistants and shop assistants. In the restaurant sector, payroll increases are close to 15%. Trade union conflict is also growing, at levels not seen for decades. But companies react by trying to pass the higher cost of labor onto consumers. There are the first signs that a price-wage spiral could start again, a run-up that was a hallmark of the 1970s. The struggle for the division of national income between capital and labor, between profits and wages, can be discharged on prices. The high cost of living threatens to cancel wage gains and creates insecurity. The Federal Reserve has already begun to reduce its monetary support for the economy; it could be forced to raise interest rates early, holding back the recovery.

The end of the Chinese discount is also in the background. Since the 1990s, the invasion of Made in China had favored the purchasing power of consumers: low-cost imports from Asia were a price calmer. Today China has become both less close and more expensive. The geopolitical and health shocks force us to review the logistic chains that are too dilated. From the US-China cold war to lockdowns, from semiconductor shortages to the rise in sea freight prices, having suppliers on the other side of the ocean has become risky. China itself has suffered an energy shock – softened only in recent weeks – which is making its products more expensive. Furthermore, Chinese workers’ wages have been increasing for years; and the national currency, the renminbi, was revalued. Xi Jinping has to manage two gigantic real estate crashes limiting social trauma; it reduces the autonomy of its central bank and launches a more expansive monetary policy. Also in this way China exports inflation, the exact opposite of what it did in the last thirty years. He must use caution because the latest period of Chinese hyperinflation coincided with the social tensions of 1989, which resulted in the Tiananmen Square protests.

The political consequences could infect Europe. Inflation on the Old Continent at 4.9% at its highest since 1997. In Germany even higher. Public opinion and the German ruling class historically have little tolerance for inflation. The nightmare of a price-wage spiral like that of the 1970s applies today to a more vulnerable context. In half a century, European society has aged a lot. Retirees have everything to lose as inflation returns. Older people lose on two fronts: because pensions do not always enjoy adequate protection against high cost of living; and why Treasury bills currently give a negative yield. Also on this front central banks are under pressure: their interest rate policy, lower than inflation, impoverishes savings. A surge in prices will provide arguments to those forces in Northern Europe who want to put an end to the daring experiment of the Next Generation EU. The window of opportunity for Italy could close quickly. After all, the Marshall Plan for post-war reconstruction was not eternal: it lasted a scant five years. The same dynamic is seen at work in the United States. Biden has yet to pass the most ambitious of his government spending plans in Congress, the more than two trillion billions of ten-year investments in welfare and sustainability. The Republican opposition, and some moderates in his party, blame the flooding of public money for fueling inflation. The wind is changing.

