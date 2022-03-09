“So he wants to rewrite the European order”

The Russians continue their advance to conquer Ukraine while refugees fleeing the bombs rise to 2 million. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opens to the recognition of Crimea and Donbass but with “guarantees of security” for those who will live in those territories. “We can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live. I am ready for a dialogue, not for capitulation, “said the Ukrainian leader, underlining that” the important thing is that Putin begins to dialogue. “Zelensky would have confirmed his will to be part of Europe while it would seem to have cooled his position on the ” entry into NATO. Today we are at the 13th day of the war, what will happen next? We asked this in an interview with the expert Marco di Liddo, senior analyst for Africa, Russia, Balkans of the Center for International Studies (CeSI). 13th day of the war, what will happen next? We asked this in an interview with expert Marco di Liddo, senior analyst for Africa, Russia, Balkans at the Center for International Studies (CeSI).

The Russian army is preparing to take Kiev and Odessa, two key cities of Ukraine. What will happen next?

“We will continue to fight, because the taking of these two cities, however decisive it may be in terms of objectives on the ground, will not yet put an end to the war. Many other parts of the Ukrainian territory will still be free from Russian occupation and therefore presumably will continue to fight. Then conquering a city, joining the troops and putting the flag on the town hall does not necessarily mean pacifying that city. It will be necessary to see how the local population will respond: a campaign of rebellion, of urban warfare, could begin. Taking as much Kiev as Odessa could certainly be a great result for the Russians, but it is not necessarily the decisive one ”.

We are in the third round of negotiations, but Putin does not seem to want to give up on anything. What are his real plans?

“He has let us know his true plans: he wants to re-discuss the political-military and security balances of Europe, essentially rewriting a new power structure, a new network of relationships. He wants to do what Stalin did in 1945, in which the world order after the Second World War was defined at the turn of the three great conferences of Yalta, Dresden and Tehran. He now wants to rewrite a European and world order after the Cold War was over in 1991 and Russia had not been ‘invited’, he had not actively participated in the definition of the new order ”.

How will the map be redesigned?

“Putin wants a whole series of territories that he believes must be part of the Russian sphere of influence, so beyond the political manipulation of history, the strategic goal is to extend the influence of Russia, hence the control of Russia on some countries deemed of vital importance. These countries are Ukraine, for the moment, and maybe one day Georgia as well. How can this be achieved? The Georgian and Ukrainian people are prevented from expressing their thoughts democratically, and the only way to do this is to set up a puppet government or invade the country. Today it is Ukraine, tomorrow it could be Moldova and tomorrow who knows what other country ”.

The role of China is crucial in this conflict. What are the possible scenarios?

“China is watching the crisis in Ukraine with great interest, to see how the Western world, starting with the United States, reacts to a forceful action of one country over another smaller country. For China, the Russia-Ukraine crisis is a sort of laboratory experiment on a hypothetical crisis that could concern Taiwan one day. Watch carefully. Having said that, China is above all opposed to, or rather, all the global economic impact that the war is having is damaging China. For this reason, one of China’s interests is to ensure that the markets, in the short or medium term, stabilize because otherwise Beijing loses money. Of course, in addition to this, there is a more political-symbolic interest, which is to be an actor capable of putting an end to hostilities, therefore of influencing Russia, and therefore from a symbolic point of view, that of going to resolve a crisis of global reach, in a geographic quadrant very far from its borders. This move would sanction Beijing’s role as a country of global significance, it would be the beginning of the new global political order, the so-called Chinese century. China is still missing an episode of this importance to consecrate the political and economic growth it has had in the last twenty years ”.

What will be the impacts of this war on Italy in the short and long term?

“There are basically three categories of impacts. The first could concern the energy supply when Western countries decide to raise the level of sanctions again or Russia decides to tighten the taps a bit as a form of retaliation. This is the first. The second possible impact could be seen in the next few hours following the Russian decision to make their companies pay the debts they have, for example, towards Western partners, not in heavy currency, not in dollars or euros, but in rubles. You know that the ruble has lost 45% of its value, so less money is given to Westerners and this could already be the second impact. The third impact could be in the food market. Russia and Ukraine together are among the major producers of wheat and corn, which are two very important elements for our food and for the industrial-agri-food sector. If the supplies of wheat and corn were to decrease, the price of these cereals would skyrocket and then there would be direct impacts on bread and on the entire food chain that also uses corn derivatives, for example thickeners and all those by-products that they are used to preserve food. Last point, the impact on the supply of semi-finished products or raw materials that can serve different industrial sectors: aluminum, fertilizers – Russia is one of the largest producers and exporters in the world -. An interruption of this flow could have an impact on key sectors such as agri-food, industrial and the chemical industry in general. These products may no longer arrive or may have very high prices “.

Will the impacts be heavy?

“They can be, especially when European governments do not implement diversification measures and strategies to reduce them. It is not too late, it is never too late, you have to see how you move. There will be shortages for everyone and not just for European countries, for all those who trade with Russia and Ukraine. The important thing is to move quickly, we cannot wait for the war to end “.

Sanctions on Russia are among the toughest ever seen. What else can be done?

“Beyond what has already been done, the levels of sanctioning would be really heavy. We would move to an embargo on a whole range of goods, even if the hardest one potentially to hit Russia is to block the financial flow linked to the sale of hydrocarbons. The problem is that if we stop buying gas or oil from Russia we have to buy it from others. So we need to diversify in the short term. The impact would be enormous for them but here there would be an energy crisis, like in the 1970s. Precisely for this reason that sector there has not yet been sanctioned and it has never been sanctioned, not even in 2014. We want to avoid the boomerang effect on our companies. The price of gasoline is already at very high levels, try to think of an even higher price in the short term with a penalty of that type “.

How long will this war last?

“The variables are so many. Whoever asks for a prediction asks for something more for a soothsayer than for an analyst. From what has been observed so far, the Russians have a logistical sustainability of two weeks, that is, in two weeks the Russian plant should theoretically no longer be able to support the war effort. But this is what we have observed so far: at the same time I can say that the Russians are trying to learn from the mistakes they have made so far and adapt to the operational context. So maybe these two weeks could increase, or vice versa, if internal pressures and internal economic suffering in Russia become heavier, those two weeks could be confirmed or even less. If the Ukrainians make a more or less fierce resistance in a specific area of ​​the country, the times could be lengthened or shortened. The variables are many and trying to guess is just throwing smoke in the eyes of the reader. I think at the beginning of the pandemic when they told us that we had to stay closed for two weeks, then a month, since we have to learn from our mistakes, and we analysts have learned from the mistakes of virologists, let’s wait, let’s not delude anyone “.