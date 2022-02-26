So I forget about trouble and use this ‘plugin’ from the iPhone Photos app to delete personal data

The iPhone has become an indispensable tool in our daily lives. To the point where we share everything, including private documentation that we can sign from the iPhone. In my case, if I ever want blur, erase, or pixelate personal data in a photo I use a plugin for Photos which allows me to do it from the iPhone.

Delete personal data from a photo with iPhone

Sometimes we may be interested in hiding or blurring something in a photo that we want to share. Especially if we do it on social networks, with a family member or acquaintance. I used to turn to the Mac before, using Preview to place color blocks above what I want to hide.

Some time ago I discovered the Annotable app, which I don’t remember who recommended it to me. But what I do know is that I installed it on my iPhone and I never got to open it. In fact, every time I have set up my iPhone from scratch or restored, I install it manually and only take advantage of one of its features.

I’m probably missing a lot of things, because its pixelation feature It is very comfortable and works really well.. I may one day give it a try, but so far this is how I take it:





I take a photo or go to Photos to edit an already taken one.

In the upper right corner there is a button with ellipses.

We look for the Annotable icon and click on it.

At the bottom left we have the pixelation tool, where we can choose shape and size.

With this tool activated, we can create pixelated areas to hide whatever we want in a photo or screenshot. In the example case, we have covered the license plate of a car to be able to share it on social networks. To confirm the modification, simply click on Ok and accept the changes.

Add watermarks to avoid fraudulent use of documentation





Although the previous example is one of the simplest, there are other times when this app can be very useful. Sharing the DNI as it is is crazy, hence we must cover key data such as the validity date or place watermarks on it to determine its use. Turns out with Annotable we can also incorporate texts that can serve us for that precisely.





We can place a text as a watermark without resorting to a Mac or a PC. And the free version of this app is still enough, since the tool for entering texts is included with your download. Following the same steps as before, we will change the pixelation tool for the ones with a capital “A”, which allows us to put texts.

Thus we can place phrases or limit the use that we have planned for a document, being able to even increase the size, change color and orientation. Without a doubt, this app has everything we need to protect our digital activity and identity.