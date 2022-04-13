so i had 100 inches easy at home

Related news

Interest in projectors has grown in Spain, and more after the Covid-19 pandemic in which many have chosen to set up their own home theater. Some devices that have gone from having considerable dimensions to having a smaller size, as is the case of a Chinese mini projector to replace the television or those sold by Lidl in its stores. But never seen anything like Samsung The Freestyle, a really compact projector and it looks like a loudspeaker.

After The Premiere, which allows to have 130 inches in the hole of the television, the new thing from the Korean manufacturer is The Freestyle (now reduced to 849 euros), a more compact and lighter model capable of emitting an image of up to 100 inches. However, if there is something for which this device stands out, it is its design: more than a projector to have a home theater looks like a smart speaker or a small lamp. It is something completely different from the rest and one of the things that I liked the most about this device.

For a few weeks I have used The Freestyle to watch movies and series, and I am sure that it is ideal to mount a cinema in any corner of the house. This is mainly due to its compact design, which makes it easy to move from one place to another and fits perfectly on any table and room. In addition, it has a 180 degree rotation, so you can project the image wherever you want: in my case I have tried it on the wall and even on the ceiling when I was in bed.

looks like a speaker

One of the things that has caught my attention about The Freestyle is its box, since products such as headphones with larger packaging have passed through these hands. And in part it is appreciated, because it can be stored comfortably in the closet. Just take it out Samsung’s projector amazes with its size and shape.

Samsung The Freestyle can be rotated to project anywhere.

Nacho Castanon omicron

It looks like a smart speaker with an attractive cylinder-shaped design, arrives in matte white and is made of a smooth rubber material that protects it from bumps or falls and is pleasant to the touch. On the sides are the metal base supports that allow a rotation of up to 180 degrees to project the image anywhere, such as the ceiling.

One of the problems that projectors often have is deciding where to store or place them, something that with The Freestyle disappears completely. With a height of 172.8 millimeters, a diameter of 95.2 millimeters and a weight of only 800 grams, can be conveniently installed in any corner of the room. It can even be effortlessly moved from living room to bedroom or slipped into a backpack.

This is the top of the Samsung The Freestyle.

Nacho Castanon omicron

In the upper part of the projector are both the LED light source with autonomy of up to 20,000 hours and the sensors; In addition to some small touch buttons to turn the device on or off, activate wireless connectivity to send content from the mobile, whether Android or iPhone, or control the volume. In this case, comes with a cover that turns The Freestyle into a mood lamp whose colors can be controlled from an application for mobile devices.

At both ends of the chassis it has stripes of points that serve to improve cooling and it has a fan inside, which is hardly noticeable when watching a movie or series. While on one side there is the USB C connector, a micro-HDMI output to connect other devices and a button to disable the microphone, since the projector supports Google voice assistant, Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby.

This is the Samsung The Freestyle command.

Nacho Castanon omicron

The Free Style It also arrives with a white remote control which is quite minimalist and comfortable to use. It works with batteries and includes very few buttons, among which four dedicated to different online video platforms stand out. streaming: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Samsung TV Plus.

The projector has Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi, while in its lower area there are the speaker and some pin connectors to attach accessories, such as a battery that the company plans to launch to make The Freestyle portable; since for for now it works connected to the current at all times or connecting an external battery with an output of 50W/20V or higher.

from any angle

When installing the projector, just choose the place where you want to place it, connect it to the power, turn it on and configure it, which is a simple process and similar to that of a Samsung television. The idea of ​​this model is that you can project the image wherever you wantsince by being able to turn it you can watch a movie on the ceiling of the room while you’re in bed.

Something that in my case I have done, but even so it is more comfortable for me to see content on the wall sitting on the sofa. The Freestyle offers Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), is compatible with HDR and projects an image from 30 to 100 inches. In general, it offers a very good quality with vivid colors.although where it is best used is projecting the film on a smooth white wall, although it can optimize the color depending on the surface, and in the dark, since it has a maximum brightness of 550 lumens.

The Freestyle offers a screen of up to 100 inches.

Nacho Castanon omicron

Sound-wise, The Freestyle has a built-in speaker that emits immersive 360-degree audio and has a power of 5 W and a noise level of 30 dB. When watching a movie or series, it is more than enough if you are sitting more or less close to the projector. One of the things that I liked the most is that the fan is barely noticeable, so it doesn’t bother me.

One of the most important features is that The Freestyle by Samsung has automatic keystone correction, that is, is able to adjust and level the image to the surface where it is projected to always display a perfect rectangular screen. However, during the tests, especially the first days, it showed some problems in this aspect, since it did not quite get it right.

Samsung The Freestyle includes an ambient mode.

Nacho Castanon omicron

It also has autofocus that always shows a clear and sharp image in just a few seconds when its position is changed, and this function has given good results. It even has Auto Leveling technology so the screen looks perfect if the floor or surface The FreeStyle is placed on is uneven.

The Samsung projector can also be managed with the SmartThings mobile application, which among other functions allows you to use the smartphone as a command or access the ambient mode -you can also use the command-, which makes the device project dynamic scenes, such as a fireplace, illustrations with neon effect or even mobile photos. In addition, if the cover is placed it transforms into an RGB lamp.

Samsung The Freestyle can act as a mood lamp.

Nacho Castanon omicron

The Freestyle comes with Tizen OS as the operating system, which offers a good browsing experience, a simple interface and is like having a smart TV, since it comes with support for all major platforms streaming, such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max; so to watch movies you just have to log in to each one of them.

I buy it?

Samsung The Freestyle en a very compact portable projector that offers good performance and image quality. It stands out mainly for its appearance, being more similar to a smart speaker or a small spotlight, and for its ability to project an image of up to 100 inches anywhere, including the ceiling. Among its main virtues are also its sound and that it integrates a smart TV, in addition to the fact that it works on any wall.

Nevertheless, a battery is missing to be able to use it without the need for plugs and a standard HDMI output to connect the console, for example, since in this case it is necessary to have a micro-HDMI cable. But its main obstacle is its price, 850 euros, which is high and more so with those important absences. Even so, it is still a good option for those looking for a compact projector to place comfortably at home and that offers good quality.

