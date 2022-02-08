“So I told him his father was dead”

There are moments that unite a player to his coach and cement their relationship in an indissoluble way. For Felipe Scolari And Cristiano Ronaldo this moment occurred in September 2005. It is the same former Portugal coach to remember the heartbreaking moment in which he had to confess to his champion in his early twenties that he had lost his father. “Cristiano is a goal machine – said in an interview with the Daily Mail – He’s a great guy. I saw it at the Sporting in 2003 and today he also has more passion than he had at the beginning of his career. He is a great person. Sometimes we don’t see how good a person off the pitch is. He is very devoted. He prepared to be an athlete. Ferguson and his youth coaches are responsible for Cristiano’s evolution into what he is. It makes me very happy to see him at the highest level even today “.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the heartbreaking memory of Scolari

Scolari recalled the moment in which he had to inform Ronaldo of the disappearance of the father Josédied from complications from chronic alcoholic hepatitis. “It was very difficult. It was the moment that created a bond between us, a bond that goes beyond the coach-athlete relationship. When the news reached us, before the match against Russia, no one knew how to tell him and no one wanted to. So I told them I would do it because I knew what it was like to lose a parent: I had lost mine a few years earlier. It was very sad, but it’s the kind of moment that unites us as friends. The next day Cristiano played a wonderful game and came back in Portugal. She asked to play. He said to me: ‘I can’t do anything for my father today, so I’ll play tomorrow and then I’ll go.’ ” Scolari confessed that the Manchester United champion however, he is not the most talented player he has ever coached. “He is the most devoted of all. The most talented, he may not be. Talent is not one of the first virtues when we think of Ronaldo, but the dedication it is what makes it what it is. It is the first virtue when I think of him “.