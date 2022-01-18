so in the country tourism has started to fly again

It is perceived as one of the safest countries in the world from a health point of view, because it is the one with the highest rate of vaccination. But also because it scrupulously applies the measures against Covid right from the start. Especially for these reasons the PortugalAccording to tour operators, it has seen a record surge in visitor numbers. In December Lisbon was filled with tourists as it hadn’t happened since the beginning of pandemic.

Portugal, tourism boom thanks to the vaccine

A sign of confidence for a country where 93% of the inhabitants have been vaccinated against the virus with at least one dose, about 90% are fully vaccinated and over 36% have also received the third dose.

«The hotels are almost full, with a 70-80% occupancy rate. The tourism, therefore, he returned to Lisbon, the city and the region. And they are not only Portuguese: tourists come from abroad, especially from Europe at this time, but they are also North Americans and Brazilians, which is a very important market for us. The reason is certainly the fact that Portugal is perceived as one of the safest countries in the world, having vaccinated almost the entire population. And this is very important for people, who feel safe in booking and coming to us “, says Vitor Carriço, manager of Turismo de Lisboa, the organization founded in 1998 by an alliance of public and private entities in the tourism sector that has 900 associate members, with the aim of promoting Lisbon as a tourist destination. Thus, visitors returned to the streets of the historic districts and to the shopping streets. And new projects are being developed that promise to transform the city, with old warehouses converted into museums, covered markets, restaurants, ateliers, craft shops. Says Vitor Carriço: «Lisbon is not a big city like Rome, Paris or London, but it has an immense variety of cultures and excellent gastronomy. The most important novelty of 2022 will be the opening of the Jewelery Museum or Royal Treasury in the Ajuda National Palace, the last residence of the Portuguese royal family ».

But the main focus is always there: the virus and the Omicron variant. In fact, in Portugal, the number of infections is increasing after the appearance of Omicron. On 12 January last in this country of about ten million inhabitants for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic 40 thousand cases were exceeded: in 24 hours there were 40,945 new infections and 20 deaths, with a total of about 277 thousand active cases and over 1600 hospitalized. And in view of the elections, the government has on the one hand decided to lock the seats with stringent anti-Covid measures, on the other hand it has stated that it will be necessary to loosen the rules of isolation in order to guarantee everyone the right to vote. Also due to the spread of Omicron, travelers arriving by plane in Portugal even if vaccinated will have to continue to show the result of the Covid-19 swab with negative results at least until 9 February, regardless of the place of departure or the nationality of the passenger.

This was announced by the government in recent days. On the same occasion, it was announced that the schools would reopen on January 10 with a one-week extension of the holidays. But since January 14, teleworking has returned to being a simple recommendation, while bars and nightclubs have reopened their doors to customers with a negative test.