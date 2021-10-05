So is Britney Spears free?

Last Thursday Britney Spears woke up for the first time in 13 years without her father James “Jamie” Spears exercising control over her estimated $ 60 million fortune.

The day before, a Los Angeles judge severed the threads that allowed the man to control his daughter by suspending him from the role of legal guardian “with immediate effect.”

Now that her father has left the scene, Britney looks set to get her life back, but many questions still await answers. Here they are.

When will the legal protection end?

Singer attorney Mathew Rosengart confessed to Rolling Stone that legal protection can be ended without having to undergo a new psychiatric evaluation. From what she said in court, Judge Brenda Penny actually appears ready to eliminate conservatorship altogether as soon as the parties have reached an agreement. The first occasion is the hearing on November 12th.

“If, as has actually happened, a judge goes so far as to say that he is willing to consider an agreement for the end of the guardianship, I would say that that is the direction in which he is going”, comments the lawyer of New York Carolyn Reinach Wolf, conservatorship expert.

As Britney’s attorney and even her father and temporary guardian who takes care of day-to-day management have said they agree to eliminate the conservatorship, “I think we’re winding down. It is no longer a question of self it will end, but when it will end, ”said Tony Chicotel, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform lawyer and subject matter expert.

On Wednesday, the parties said they agreed on the end of the conservatorship. In the absence of news before November 12, it is likely that the judge will give consent.

Does that mean Britney will be able to get the kids back?

It is true that the conservatorship played a role in the management of the two children that the singer had with Kevin Federline, but according to the latter’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, the end of legal guardianship should not have significant consequences on the issue of children’s foster care. .

“Kevin is the caretaker and the guys spend 90% of the time with him. When Britney wants to see them she requests them and Kevin has never objected. It is a story that concerns only them ». In the case of a request to renegotiate custody, the opinion of the children would count, as they are 14 and 15 years old.

At the beginning of guardianship, that is 13 years ago, the children were young and therefore the conservatorship “was an important condition in the exercise of custody”. It means, for example, that the father or a person designated by him, always with Federline’s approval, had to be present at the meetings. “Now, being teenagers who are able to express their will, this is no longer the case. Kevin has the final say, but I don’t think ending guardianship will change that. I can’t speak for Britney, but the conservatorship itself hasn’t had an impact on seeing children. ‘

According to Kaplan, Federline is on his ex’s side. “He’s happy for Britney. The facts that emerged about the restrictions to which it was subjected are heavy. If it really was like that and if this state of affairs ends, Kevin can only be happy about it ».

Now Britney will sue her father?

“Of course,” Rosengart told reporters attending last Wednesday’s hearing. “And we are talking about a more serious action than a simple civil case. We are already studying everything Jamie Spears and his representatives have done. We will continue to do so so that justice is done for Britney. ‘

Are we talking about criminal charges for illegally monitoring the singer?

“It is not for me to say, but for the police,” said Rosengart, “but I suspect that the revelations of the New York Times reported on September 24 will be taken into serious consideration ».

According to the lawyer, Jamie’s suspension from the role puts him in the position of “legally handing over his files to the temporary guardian,” files that should also contain attorney-client communications. Regarding the surveillance activity, carried out by placing a microphone under the singer’s bed, “we will ask: what exactly did they know and when did they know?”.

The allegations are “very, very serious”. If there really was electronic surveillance “it is a criminal offense”. If Jamie is involved in the surveillance activity that also involved the singer’s underage children, it would be a violation of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order that was issued after a violent argument between Jamie and one of Britney’s children. If so, explains Kaplan, Federline could sue James Spears.

But beyond the Domestic Violence Restraining Order, says Kaplan, “it’s illegal in California to spy on someone with electronic equipment. An explanation such as: “I didn’t know there would be minors in the room” is not admissible. ” For now, however, no legal action is planned. “Things could change if more information emerges. If it really happened, Federline would not be happy. And he’s worried that it might happen again. “

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.