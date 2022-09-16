So is Vivienne today, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They formed one of the most beloved marriages in Hollywood. Although their relationship began in the midst of controversy, since the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston and, they say, he left her for his partner Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the relationship between them prospered for 12 years.

Throughout all that time they became the parents of six children, three of them adopted and three biological, who have been gaining popularity in recent years. Without a doubt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She became the most famous of the clan, because a few years ago the Maleficent star told details about her gender identity.

Vivienne alongside Knox and Shiloh in Rome.

Shiloh, who has left behind the stage where she wanted to be called John, is the oldest of the three biological children they had Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie. The trio is complemented by the Knox twins and Vivienne Jolie Pitt.

The little brothers just turned 14 years ago a few weeks ago. His anniversary became very popular because it was the reason that brought the whole family together again, since the actor traveled to Rome, the city where they were with his mother, to meet them again on such a special day. That put the legal battle that the Hollywood stars are carrying out at an impasse.

At the same time, vivienne was caught with Angelina Jolie a few days ago attending the theater. The actress was photographed behind the scenes at the Forrest Theater in Philadelphia, after a performance of Dear Evan Hansen with the girl and actor Anthony Norman, who is the protagonist of the play.

What is unknown is whether the person who wanted to attend the show was Vivienne Jolie Pitt, and that she is preparing to be a future actress, or was her mom. But what could be seen in the photograph is the great physical resemblance between them, in turn with the characteristic features of Brad Pitt.