so it can be eliminated with home and natural remedies

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin on the scalp to flake, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Likewise, it is indicated that not washing with enough shampoo could be one of the causes of dandruff, since the scalp must be washed and kept clean since it is the base of the hair, on which it will grow healthy and strong.

Other causes can be a fungus (malassezia) that feeds on the oils of the scalp and, although it sounds unpleasant, is present on all heads with or without dandruff.

Another reason could be sensitivity to hair care products (contact dermatitis), dry, irritated and oily skin.

Similarly, almost anyone can get dandruff, but certain factors can make you more susceptible, such as:

Age: Dandruff usually begins in early adulthood and continues into middle age. That doesn’t mean older adults don’t get dandruff. For some people, the problem can be lifelong.

Being a man: Dandruff is more common in men than in women.

Certain diseases: Parkinson’s disease and other diseases that affect the nervous system also seem to increase the risk of dandruff. The same goes for HIV or a weakened immune system.

For this reason, the portal Very pretty revealed several home remedies for dandruff and the first is with bay leaves for its antibacterial properties.

The second recommendation is to use chamomile flowers, as these help combat dryness. The other suggestion is rosemary, as this plant improves blood circulation and reduces the fungi that cause dandruff.

The last recommendation is nettle, also for its antibacterial properties.

For its part, the portal specialized in health health line He talked about other home remedies to remove dandruff from hair.

1. Use tea tree oil, as the portal revealed that this oil has been shown to have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. However, this oil could cause irritation for people with sensitive skin.

2. I will use coconut oil, because this helps to improve the hydration of the scalp and prevents dryness. In addition, its compounds have antimicrobial properties.

3. Apply aloe vera, as it helps treat skin conditions such as burns. Also, because it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Aloe vera helps reduce swelling and improves symptoms.

4. Reduce stress levels, because this could affect the immune system and consequently reduces the body’s ability to fight off some infections; To reduce these levels, the portal recommends practicing techniques such as: yoga, deep breathing or aromatherapy.

5. apple cider vinegar, because it balances the pH of the skin, which reduces the production of fungi and you should only add a few tablespoons to the shampoo.

6. Consumption of Omega 3, because these fatty acids are vital to skin health, controlling oil production and promoting wound healing, and Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods such as fish and flaxseed, as well as dietary supplements such as fish oil, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

7. Eat more probiotics, since this bacterium is good for health and improves immune function, which is ideal for counteracting the infections that cause dandruff.

8. Use baking soda, As this chemical neutralizes the acid, but if used frequently it could remove the protective layer of oil from the skin, altering the pH and the natural bacteria that are in it.