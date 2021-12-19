so Italy and Europe are preparing for Christmas and New Year

In Italy, after the control room on Thursday 23 December, new restrictions could be introduced. Our country has a better picture than other European neighbors, but is “in an acute epidemic phase, characterized by a high transmission rate of the SarsCoV2 virus in most of the country”. Thus the new circular of the Ministry of Health ‘Strengthening of organizational measures for the management of the current epidemic phase’. In recommending the “timely activation at regional level of all organizational measures to deal with a possible increase, even sustained, in the demand for health care”, the circular also warns of “further epidemiological and welfare impacts potentially related to the greater diffusion” of the Omicron variant.

In short, complicated days. The Ministry of Health has decided that a new one will be made on Monday ‘flash survey’, a check of the different variants in the country, to understand how much Omicron is growing.

UK fear: “Maybe too late to react”

What are the measures that are being adopted around Europe in view of the coming weeks? On the Omicron variant to date “there is still a lot we do not know”. This is what the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, writes today on the situation in the United Kingdom, warning from the pages of Sunday Telegraph that “it may be too late to react”. But we must “look openly at the challenges that Omicron presents to us”, added the minister, stressing that he does not feel “any joy” in having to present new restrictions and limitations to the British. “The promotion of personal freedom and opportunity are the reasons why I entered politics”, wrote the conservative again defending the strategy chosen by the government to “buy time and allow our scientists to assess the threat to build our own. defenses: together we are assuming a proportionate and responsible response “.

Meanwhile, Germany has included the United Kingdom in the list of countries at highest risk for the spread of the Omicron variant. And as of December 20, restrictions will be imposed on the entry of travelers from Great Britain. Returning Germans will be asked to have a negative swab result and to respect a two-week quarantine, even if they are vaccinated.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout Europe, and is probably already widely underestimated, as we prepare for Christmas 2021 amid new measures, rules for the holidays and the appeal to vaccines and, above all, the third dose. Terms like curfew and lockdown are back in place after months. In the Old Continent the wave does not stop: the numbers are impressive, the tightness of the hospitals is worrying and the governments launch measures to stem the wave.

What is the real problem with Omicron

France: Omicron “is spreading at the speed of light”

Paris has decided to cancel the events scheduled for the New Year, in the face of the growing wave of infections. According to a tweet announced, on the evening of December 31 there will no longer be the concert and the fireworks on the Champs-Elysees. On Friday, Prime Minister Jean Castex had had an interview with the leaders of the various municipalities, asking that the events scheduled for New Year’s Eve be canceled and ordinances adopted to prohibit the consumption of alcohol outdoors.

The Omicron variant “is spreading at the speed of light” in Europe and could become “dominant” in France earlier this year. The alarm was raised by French Prime Minister Jean Castex. About 10 percent of new Coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be attributable to the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, calling Omicron “ much, much, much more contagious than the Delta variant. It reproduces extremely fast. ” “We have several hospital clusters of the Omicron variant, particularly in the Paris region,” he explains.

France – which will not impose tampons on travelers from other EU countries – therefore takes action against the variant compared to “lightning” by Prime Minister Jean Castex. The country’s intensive care units host about 3,000 patients and the situation seems destined to worsen. The government is working on a bill that will be presented in parliament at the beginning of January and which will serve to transform the current health pass into a vaccination certificate. “Only the vaccine will count towards the pass, not the swabs anymore,” Castex says. There are about six million French people still not vaccinated against the coronavirus and the picture risks becoming unsustainable.

Spain, Austria, Denmark, Germany

The appeal is to pay close attention to when you gather among family members and in closed places. In particular, the president of the Community of Madrid asked to limit the attendance of the participants to the dinners to ten participants. Also of concern are the infections in Navarre and the Basque Country, where the request is always the same: to limit the number of presences indoors. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on compatriots to keep their guard up as the Omicron variant spreads and the number of cases is on the rise (511 per 100,000 people). “Although the incidence is still lower than in neighboring countries, it is not good because it is a clear and real warning and must force us to step up our actions,” Sanchez said in a televised speech this morning informing that the regional presidents will participate in a emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss next steps. “The virus is still with us and fighting it must continue to be a priority for all authorities,” said Sanchez.

The Austrian Parliament is finalizing a new law, in force for two years starting on February 10, which will impose the obligation of vaccination against Covid to those over 14 years of age. Violators will be punished with fines between 600 and 3600 euros. To participate in the dinner you must be immunized and no more than ten. Instead, there is a buffer for events with several people.

Denmark prepares for the squeeze: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s plan provides for the closure of museums, cinemas, theaters, bio parks, amusement parks and venues for events. The measures also provide for the acceleration of the tracking programs and the vaccination campaign. New rules are also emerging for restaurants: they will have to close at 11pm, but from 10pm they will no longer be able to serve alcohol. Last week, moreover, the decision was announced to bring forward the end of year holidays for schools by one week.

“A massive fifth wave” of Coronavirus “like we have never seen before” is coming to Germany due to the Omicron variant. The prediction is by the German Minister of Health, according to which “we must assume that the Omicron wave we are facing now, and which I believe we cannot prevent, will pose a huge challenge to our hospitals, our intensive care units and the society in its complex”. A greater challenge than we have seen so far, the minister warned, citing what is happening in the UK.

Holland in lockdown, Omicron dominant in Ireland

Ireland dusts off the curfew that closes at 8pm for pubs, restaurants, clubs inside hotels. Same measure also for cultural and sporting events. The Omicron is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, according to authorities. “It took less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing how transmissible this variant is,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan. According to the Irish Ministry of Health, of the 5,124 new cases of Covid-19, 52% are the result of the Omicron variant.

Holland is in lockdown until January 14: non-essential shops, restaurants, recreational and sports activities, schools and hairdressers are closed. Furthermore, no more than two guests can be invited to the house. Only 35% of the Dutch support the lockdown to stem the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the covid. According to the poll released today by Hart van Nederland, support for the measure has however increased by four points after the press conference with which Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday announced the lockdown, declaring it “inevitable”.

The rules for traveling at Christmas

Italy is not the first European country to introduce the obligation to test for EU vaccinated people: before us, Ireland and Portugal introduced it, without anyone protesting.

Greece has also decided that all travelers arriving in the country, whether vaccinated or not, will have to present a molecular swab with a negative result from next Sunday. Under the new provisions, people in transit in Greece for less than 48 hours will be exempted from the test. To be valid, the negative swab must be carried out within 48 hours prior to the trip. While in France the government plans to impose a molecular test for passengers arriving from the UK.

In Austria and until further notice, only those who can prove that they have had the triple vaccination or have been cured of Covid-19 will be able to enter the country. Those who do not have the vaccination certificate will have to present a negative PCR test or will have to quarantine immediately upon arrival. The quarantine will be completed only after a test carried out after arrival is negative. The new rules will take effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, Germany looks at the bulletins and decides to classify France and Denmark as high-risk areas starting Sunday due to the high number of infections. The same goes for Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, announces the Robert Koch Institut. Anyone coming from a high-risk area and not fully vaccinated or cured must be quarantined for 10 days: the process is suspended with a negative test 5 days after entry.