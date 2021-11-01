so it’s a mockery “

Gianluca Mancini spoke in the post-match of Rome-Milan.

Mancini at DAZN

What are the reasons for this anger?

“We have seen all the episodes, Ibanez’s rigor is absolutely absent, Maresca is recalled but does not change his mind. We defenders can no longer intervene, I cannot speak. There is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini with Kjaer taking his calf. In the first half Milan played well, then in the second half we got to 3 and in these matches the episodes make the difference and today the episodes were against us, the penalty on Pellegrini is very clear ”.

What more can be done with the referees? Need more comparisons?

“They come and talk to us and hold meetings, they tell us to be careful with handballs and in fact we jump like penguins. On the contacts they say they want to give fewer and fewer penalties, Ibanez does not touch Ibrahimovic who does not even kick, I am seeing it now it is a very normal contrast, if every time in the penalty area there are these contacts and a penalty is whistled, it is no longer football. If the VAR calls you back, because you can be wrong, you can correct us. At the VAR there are 5 referees, I don’t know how many, if they call you back it means that you did something wrong ”.

What do you think of the referee meter?

“He booed too much, there were 12 yellow cards and then we compare ourselves to foreign leagues, in the Premier League they laugh if they give you these penalties. I am angry and I do not want to be disrespectful to anyone, everyone can make mistakes, however, so it is a mockery especially seeing Pellegrini’s rigor ”.

How do you come out of this evening?

“In the first 10 ‘we created something, then we went into difficulty. In the second half we put ourselves at 3 to put them in difficulty, then after their expulsion we tried to attack them and Roma came out well with the right awareness, but with a lot of anger “.

Is there a growth in head-to-head matches?

“Compared to last year there is a better awareness, we have shown that we are there tonight, against Napoli, in Turin we had an excellent match and there too we were unlucky with the episodes. In the derby we gave away 20 ‘but then we reacted and I think you can see it ”.

Did Maresca tell you something on the pitch?

“I am described as a pain in the ass, I politely went to ask him what he saw, if they call you back to the VAR it means you made a mistake. From this year they are also calm because they are in another area at VAR, I said it was a normal contrast between two beasts but he saw a penalty. I didn’t say anything about Pellegrini’s rigor because I hadn’t seen it, then I saw it again a little while ago and it seems like a mockery to me ”.

Mancini to the official channels of Rome

The match?

“These matches are decided by the episodes. The match was made, they did better in the first half, in the second we tried to put them in difficulty with the change of form, but there were two decisive episodes. The penalty against us is absurd, then there is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini. Once again we are penalized by these episodes “.

What did the referee explain to you?

“He said that Ibanez touches Ibrahimovic. When you are called back by the Var you have something wrong, even the referees are wrong, everyone has seen it. It is a lack of respect towards us and the fans who were there today.”

The three-man defense?

“In the second half the coach changed form and we started playing the game. Then the penalty cut our legs, we reacted, they were sent off and in the end that episode. Without the penalty everything remained open. , 1-0. The great games are decided by the episodes and if they go against it every time it is tough. The team has reacted despite everything. “

Mancini at Sky Sport

Decisive episodes?

“Everyone has seen the episode of the penalty, it’s a made-up penalty. Maresca might make a mistake on the pitch, but if he is called back by the VAR and doesn’t change his mind then he’s wrong twice. We defenders can’t do anything in the penalty area. After you give a penalty like that, don’t whistle a penalty on Pellegrini who takes a kick from Kjaer. There is disappointment because these big matches are decided by episodes and these episodes make the difference. ”