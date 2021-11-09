so Lukashenko (and Putin) challenge Europe at the Belarusian border- Corriere.it

The last dictator of Europe and his protector in the Kremlin are trying to put Germany in difficulty (above all). Warsaw (for now) does not play the blame game with Brussels

We have known for years what drives Afghans, Iraqis and Syrians to risk their lives in these travels without a network, but what political intertwining has opened this route in the far north to a less troubled topic.

Thousands of refugees on the border with Poland, on foot, without shelters for the night, are the equivalent of a fleet of boats crossing the stormy Mediterranean. Staying outdoors on these frozen nights risks killing people like a shipwreck.

In this horrible game with despair there are the protagonists of the first, second and third level and as we move away from the windswept steppes, the tendency to maneuver the mass of refugees as pawns on a political chessboard grows. Humanity vanishes, political opportunism remains.

Main actor in this latest drama the last dictator of Europe, that Alexandr Lukashenko accused by Europe of maintaining its absolute power by crushing the opposition, hijacking planes, ignoring every vaguely legal rule. And now – to use these words France -, also to play to destabilize Europe.

The economic sanctions imposed by the EU annoy Lukashenko and few doubt they have convinced him to use the weapon of migrants against those who try to limit their absolutism. Not such an original gimmick, after all.



The Libyan Gaddafi has done this successfully for years, he did it and continues to threaten him, obtaining economic benefits the Turkish Erdogan, no surprise that the Belarusian dictator also smelled the fear of Europeans and tries to exploit it. Let me rule as I want or you will regret it.

Behind Lukashenko, however, there is Vladimir Putin, the big brother without whom Belarus could not survive a minute (and with whom Lukashenko had a telephone conversation on Tuesday). For Moscow to send refugees in Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, a way to keep the whole of Europe in check. Destabilize it, blackmail it.

The main objective is the leading state, Germany, which even under the firm leadership of Chancellor Merkel has shown that it does not know how to reconcile humanitarian intentions, rules and principles of hospitality, with the phobia of its less sated belly, for the different , foreigners, those who steal jobs.

To receive the first broadside of the migrant offensive on the Northern route hatched by the Lukashenko-Putin tandem Poland. A huge country, growing, but torn by a crisis of confidence in its democratic choice. The dilemma that arises in every civilized country between the moral need to welcome those in need and the selfishness presented as pragmatic to reject those who cannot be integrated, sinks into slippery ground in Poland.

Warsaw has the possibility of converting itself into a bulwark of the Union or in turn exploiting the wave of refugees to press on the richer countries that give it lessons in democracy, independence of the judiciary, and would like a more sincere adherence to European values. For the moment, Poland is opposed to the Belarusian aggressionbut his estate at risk. No refugee wants to stop in the country that exports plumbers and painters to European partners, everyone wants to get to the heart of the community welfare that they know well to be in Germany, Denmark, Holland, Austria.

Since the beginning of November, 500, even a thousand migrants a day have filtered into Germany from the kilometer-long and indefensible Polish border. With the thousands that Lukashenko pushes to the border, the numbers could skyrocket. The European Union, a proud champion of human rights, has not been able to solve the problem of Lampedusa without turning away, taking off the rescue boats, sharing the burden of migration with Italy. His opponents have understood this. From Turkey to Libyan traffickers, from Morocco to Belarus, the EU’s weak point is regularly exploited by its opponents. On the Polish front, yet another act of the same blackmail is staged. The solution, as usual, is more multilateral than Polish or Belarusian.