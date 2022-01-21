So Macron frees everyone: France has abolished restrictions since February

Emmanuel Macron in the footsteps of Boris Johnson. While the French parliament approves the Super Pass vaccination and the president sets the goal of “pissing off the unvaccinated”, France is moving towards the end of the restrictions. And Prime Minister Jean Castex announces a reopening plan that will start in February. Despite the alarms on hospitals put to the test and on real infections that exceed a million cases. “There is an evolution that grants hope, even if we do not ignore the tensions in our health system,” the premier said yesterday together with the Minister of Health. Olivier Véran. Castex wanted to emphasize that Omicron “is not a simple flu” because it causes more hospitalizations.

The turning point of Paris

But he anticipated that, if the numbers of infections and hospitalized patients allow it, the vaccination pass will lapse. Also sending a message to the repentant No vax: “Whoever takes the first dose by February 15 – he said – will immediately get the vaccination pass, provided that he undertakes to take the second one within a month and in the meantime showing negative tests”. Also from Monday, adolescents between 12 and 17 years old will be able to make a recall (not mandatory). But the highlight is the announcement of the gradual end of the restrictions. From February 2nd, 100% filling for stadiums and concert halls returns. No more obligation to wear a mask outside while smart working will no longer be mandatory for three days a week, but only recommended. And again: the discos will reopen on February 16, when standing consumption in bars will be allowed again. You can go back to eating in stadiums and cinemas. The school could also be released “at the end of the February holidays”. Finally, Véran said that “the vaccination pass will be applied as long as it is necessary, but no more than necessary”. The situation in hospitals is under observation. The pressure must be relatively low. We want there to be no more treatments and rescheduled operations due to Covid “. The April elections are looming.

