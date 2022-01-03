So Macron surrendered to the ultra-right: via the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe

Remove the European Union flag from the Arc de Triomphe, the unmistakable symbol of the heart of Paris. Emmanuel Macron had to back down: on 31 December he had the banner placed near the unknown French soldier, and there he would have had to stay for a few days waving. But apparently the pressures of the citizens, increasingly angry, and of the right – now the driving force of the latter French presidential elections – which claims national unity and identity, prevailed. In fact, yesterday the first doubts arose, as told by The print: «Was the government forced to speed up the removal, compared to the scheduled timetable? It is probable”. The gesture was intended to be a good omen for these six months of EU presidency that have just begun. But nothing. Marine Le Pen’s indignant complaint rose from the far right, calling Macron’s choice a “provocation”. For the sovereign journalist de Le Figaro Eric Zemmour, increasingly to the right of the leader of the Rassemblement National, was an “outrage”. But Valérie Pécresse, who will represent the Republicans in the elections, also started to argue: the initiative “cancels French identity”. Thus the flag was pulled down, in favor of “a beautiful patriotic victory”, as Le Pen said yesterday, exulting.

Read also: