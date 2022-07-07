So many tickets for one, less for all? › Cuba › Granma

Last Sunday, the Traveler Service and Reservation Company announced, through a statement on its social networks, changes in the policy of reservations and purchase of tickets through the Traveling computer application, a note that sparked a wide debate in the population.

Our newspaper received several of the comments from Internet users, who critically questioned the measure, alleging that it encouraged the resale of interprovincial tickets due to the existing limitations in the country with the transportation of passengers, due to the low availability of equipment.

However, data offered at a press conference by directors of Traveler and the Automotive Transport Services Business Group (GEA) state that the changes are intended to stop this inconsistent and speculative action.

WHEN DEMAND EXCEEDS SUPPLY

Electronic commerce is a reality that is here to stay; but, are we really prepared for these processes? Developers of the Traveling application stated that this APK currently has 380,000 registered users.

Let’s do the math: currently around 30% of the capacities that were managed in the initial period of use of this platform are offered, causing peaks of up to 30,000 requests per second to be generated daily during the opening hours of the new reservation cycle. an approximate offer of 7,000 capacities, which creates dissatisfaction by not being able to cover the requested demand.

According to Lester Suri Echenique, director of the comprehensive IT business unit of the Transport Information Services Company (Sitrans), this causes instability in Viajando at the time sales are opened, since demand considerably exceeds the capabilities offered. “The numbers alone show the situation we are having.”

Let’s take another example. According to Alexander Martínez, commercial director of Sitrans, once the sales cycle is automatically enabled at 8:30 in the morning, the availability of the seats that are sold through the application takes only between 20 and 30 seconds to be reserved, and once there, they start the ten minutes to complete the payment process.

The specialists added that, based on the evolutionary process itself generated by the conditions in the current environment, and the result of the work of a platform monitoring team, a group of users was detected that managed to accumulate an indiscriminate number of reservations.

Among the results, Freddy Álvarez León, director of the company Viajero, noted that in the last 30 days, 89.06% of users managed less than ten tickets; 8.43% managed between ten and 20 capacities; 1.43% between 21 and 30 reservations, and more than 31, 1.08% of the total users who purchased travel capabilities. This last group includes users who managed even more than a hundred capacities in this period.

That is why, since the beginning of this sales method, the accounts and telephone lines of some users who have been found to be using the application improperly have been blocked.

ADJUSTING THE RESERVATION LIMIT IS BEING EVALUATED

The Director of Viajero explained that on July 3, a modification was announced in the reservation policy by the APK Viajando, which defined for each user the purchase of up to 80 cumulative capacities in a period of 30 days, limiting in a first time to all users who exceeded this figure.

The measure also stipulated that, as of the 1st. of August, the capacities to reserve would be reduced to 30. The time range would be maintained and the purchase possibilities that existed up to this date would be considerably reduced, which represents 67% and 87.5% less, respectively.

At this time, the manager pointed out, and taking into account the opinions of the population, adjusting the permissible limit of purchases accumulated in the last 30 days to a moderate figure is being evaluated.

With this, he stated, “the real demand for capacities per user will be taken into account, without forgetting that there are clients who regularly use this service for work, student or other reasons, generally on short-distance routes.”

Eddy Cárdenas Alfonso, general director of the GEA, clarified that it cannot be thought that this measure is aimed at satisfying the hoarders, because it is the opposite, it is focused on the Cuban having the best chance of obtaining a ticket, especially when it starts the summer stage, in which the demand for transportation increases.

He stated that more capacities “will only be possible when the financial situation improves and then the number of daily departures in the national programming is resumed, which before COVID-19 exceeded 300 and is currently over one hundred.”

In the case of speculation with the resale of tickets, he urged the population to report these events to the competent authorities, since the first reason, both for GEA and the Ministry of Transport, is the people.