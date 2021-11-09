so much ado about (almost) nothing? – Defense Analysis

After a debate on the European common defense that kicked off (or rather re-started) after the defeat of the US and NATO in Afghanistan, the European Union discusses the establishment of a joint rapid intervention military force of about 5 thousand soldiers to be made operational by 2025.

A force that can be deployed in crisis areas quickly and probably also without the unanimous consent of all Member States, as anticipated in recent days by the Bloomberg agency, since the draft proposes greater flexibility with the adoption of the “Constructive abstention” to allow not to support the decision to use joint force without preventing other partners from doing so.

The roadmap proposed in a 19-page draft defining the so-called “Strategic Compass” will be formally presented to a meeting of foreign ministers on November 15 by High Commissioner Josep Borrell.

As Bloomberg reports, “leaders are expected to discuss the project in December and approve a final version in March during the French presidency of the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron has made developing the bloc’s strategic autonomy in defense a priority. The draft could still be modified before being presented to foreign ministers ”.

There is no doubt that at least a couple of events in recent months have highlighted the need for Europe to at least partially break away from its dependence on the United States in terms of defense and security, without renouncing the prerogatives envisaged by belonging to the NATO (common to many but not all EU member states).

First of all, the entire Afghan operation was managed unilaterally by Washington, including the negotiations with the Taliban and the terms of the chaotic and tragicomic withdrawal, as demonstrated by the final withdrawal phase with an airlift from Kabul that not even the most heated Atlanticist propaganda has succeeded. to pass for a success.

An airlift in which once again the management of operations and the Hamid Karzai airport was totally in the hands of the Americans (or at most the Anglo-Americans), an aspect that created many difficulties for the aircraft of the other NATO allies (often forced to leave empty) and showed once again how much consideration the US political and military leaders have of European allies.

“As Europeans we have not been able to send six thousand soldiers around the Kabul airport to protect the area. The Americans did it, we didn’t “Borrell said. The intervention force should be able to protect the interests of the European Union when the Americans do not want to be involved, recalled an article by General Maurizio Boni in Defense Analysis.

While Europeans have many reasons to blame US for unilateralism, it should be remembered that they have failed to come up with a plan to be alone in Afghanistan to support the Kabul government with troops and military aid.

And even during the most phases, in 2011, of that conflict, the Europeans all together (EU members and outside the Union) were unable to deploy more than 40,000 soldiers (out of 2 million soldiers in service) to fight the Taliban against the 100,000 fielded by the USA.

Another element that has contributed to cooling military relations between the two sides of the Atlantic is represented by the constitution of the AUKUS, the military agreement in the Pacific between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia launched in order to contain Chinese expansionism. (especially the maritime one) but which in political-industrial terms had an immediate anti-French significance with the announcement by Canberra of the cancellation of the contract for 12 French conventional submarines of the modified Barracuda type (in the photo below) which will be replaced, in the Australian intentions , by 8 conventional British or US-type boats.

It is true that the contract for the Barracudas had been in agony for some time, overwhelmed by delays, technological difficulties and a rapid increase in costs, but there is no doubt that its abandonment without warning and without negotiations was experienced in Paris as a very serious affront. on the part not only of Australia but also of the USA and Great Britain, addressed not only to France but to the whole of Europe.

The French attempt to expand the “cold war” with the Anglo-Saxon powers to the entire EU has had some success and is perfectly in line with the numerous attempts made beyond the Alps to launch European multinational bodies to be obviously placed under the French aegis, from Task Force Takuba in Malì to the EMASOH operation in the Persian Gulf up to the European Intervention Initiative (EI2) proposed by Macron in 2017, launched in 2018 and to which Italy joined in 2019.

The intervention force put today on the table of European defense policy therefore represents a French success not by chance badly digested by NATO, which on several occasions has expressed the desire to see a European military dimension complementary and not alternative to the Atlantic Alliance.

“NATO-EU collaboration has reached an unprecedented level, I hope we will strengthen collaboration in every area, such as the military, resilience, security impact of climate change. We must ensure that our security approach remains consistent. I welcome the EU’s increased efforts on defense. NATO has been asking its European allies for some time to invest more and give more high-level capabilities. These efforts, however, should not duplicate NATO – what is needed are new capabilities, not new structures“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the end of October.

On the political-strategic level it is inevitable that every European common defense project is at least partially alternative to NATO, on the other hand the extent of the EU’s progress in this sector should worry the Atlanticists excessively.

Also this time, as happened for all EU military projects by the “European army corps” of 60,000 soldiers hypothesized twenty years ago after the NATO operations in Kosovo (carried out by an army of that size) to more modest “battlegroup”, the limits are not lacking.

The draft revealed by Bloomberg cites an EU force of about 5,000 effective, therefore at brigade level, operational by 2025 and composed of some tactical groups at regimental level of about 1,500 soldiers to which assets for strategic transport, the protection of forces would be added. and intelligence.

The aim is to address “the full range of military crisis management tasks, such as a rescue and evacuation mission or a stabilization operation in a hostile environment”.

On the one hand, it is evident that the hypothesized structure with a force of 5,000 soldiers is once again inspired by the recent US / NATO example. The garrison of the Kabul airport during the August airlift was managed by a US military force of 6,000 men and many in Europe regretted at the time that they had not been able to field a similar instrument even if several European nations military units capable of protecting the evacuation operations were deployed in the Afghan capital.

In operational terms, however, it is natural to ask what kind of ambitions a European Union is capable of transmitting which after such a high and heated debate only manages to give birth to the development, moreover in four years, of such a limited force.

A force suitable for protecting an air evacuation in a non-hostile environment (such as in Kabul), to offer help to populations affected by natural disasters or to constitute an interposition force between two contenders in arms but which in terms of war (term removed from time from the European debate) could be sufficient only to carry out limited operations such as the control of an island or an inhabited area or a portion of territory.

All this at a reasonable distance from the European continent considering the limits of strategic projection and long-range logistic transport of almost all member states. In short, in numerical terms, the impression is that “the mountain is about to give birth to a mouse”, more with a long delay compared to the urgencies complained by many last summer on the emotional wave of the defeat of Kabul.

Other critical elements must not be overlooked. First of all, it will be difficult to find convergence among the 27 members on military missions to be carried out in the common interest since the national interests of many EU states are conflicting if not divergent from each other. It is no coincidence that so far the Union has managed to launch only training or surveillance missions in Africa, of no operational profile and of limited impact on the operational theater.

Furthermore, in a Europe where the hegemonic thrusts of France and Germany became even more pressing after Brexit, many partners, especially in Eastern Europe and Central Europe, fear that a more concrete European military dimension could weaken NATO, which for the sensitivities of some states of the so-called “East Flank” remains the only guarantee against Russian pressure.

“A strong position of the EU, the strengthening of the common defense must not take place at the expense of the Atlantic Alliance but create synergy effects”Polish President Andrzej Duda affirmed in October that European strategic autonomy must include respect for nation states ”. A similar position was expressed by the Latvian president. “Transatlantic ties help us shape our strategic autonomy which must happen in close cooperation with the United States and Canada. NATO is the most successful defense alliance. Our defense force must contribute to NATO “, said, Egils Levits

The draft EU document cited by Bloomberg highlights how “while NATO is and will remain the foundation of collective defense for its members, our strategic competitors should not question the EU’s common will to respond to aggression and harmful activity. against none of our Member States ”. Furthermore, the document commits the EU to hold frequent strategic talks with NATO and defines the partnership with the United States as “essential”.

Soothing words but which leave two questions open. The first relates to “sovereignty” since the EU is not a federation of states nor its members have a common foreign and defense policy while each individual member has national interests and priorities that risk preventing joint management of significant military operations. .

It is no coincidence that the EU Commission has stated on several occasions that “there is currently no discussion on the creation of a European army”, a joint military instrument not envisaged by the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).

Finally, in the event of war deployment of the European intervention force even in low-intensity operational theaters (such as Afghanistan or the Sahel), it will be necessary to evaluate the “resilience” of individual member states in the face of the losses suffered by their own contingents and even losses inflicted on the enemy and collateral damage caused unintentionally among civilians.

All elements that in Europe and in the West in general have a growing social and political impact, so devastating that they probably risk in the short term preventing us from fighting by effectively depriving governments of having recourse to war options. An element of weakness that is already benefiting our enemies today.

Without the ability to accept the inevitable consequences of war it is not possible to sustain a conflict despite the power and high technology of the weapons available. For this reason, the military limits of Europe are not only political, structural or financial but are above all social in nature. If we are unable to take even significant losses in battle, we will hardly find a reason or cause worth fighting for.

